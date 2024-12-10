Syria Today – Israel Says It Destroyed Syria’s Navy; Renewed Hope for Release of Austin Tice

The fall of Bashar al-Assad’s regime has brought a mix of jubilation and profound challenges to the region. Syrian rebel leader Abu Mohammad al-Jolani has vowed to pursue Assad officials involved in war crimes, signaling a commitment to accountability. Meanwhile, Israel’s military actions in Syrian territory have drawn international criticism amid claims of creating a “sterile defense zone.” The U.S. Department of Defense reaffirmed its mission to defeat ISIS in Syria, with recent precision airstrikes targeting the group’s remnants. Families continue to search for loved ones in infamous regime prisons like Saydnaya, while the parents of missing American journalist Austin Tice expressed renewed hope for his return after more than a decade. As Syria navigates this fragile transition, questions loom about governance, stability, and justice for decades of oppression.

Rebel leader vows to pursue Assad officials ‘involved in war crimes’

NBC News reported that Syria’s main rebel leader has vowed to hold Assad regime officials involved in torture accountable, saying they would be named and rewards would be offered for those “involved in war crimes.”

The statement from Abu Mohammad al-Jolani, head of the globally designated terror group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), comes as a close ally was named the country’s caretaker prime minister for a transition government until March.

Al-Jolani’s extremist past raises questions about his future role in Syria after his fighters led the rapid offensive that toppled and sent him fleeing to Moscow.

Families and rescue teams rushed to a notorious Damascus prison where civil defense workers said they found no evidence of detainees held underground. Many Syrians who disappeared under Assad emerged to reunite with their loved ones, while others still remain missing.

Israel Says It Destroyed Syria’s Navy, Part of Wave of Post-Assad Attacks

Israel said Tuesday that it had destroyed Syria’s navy in overnight airstrikes, as it continued to pound targets in Syria despite warnings that its operations there could ignite new conflict and jeopardize the transition of power to an interim government, The New York Times reported.

Israel’s defense minister, Israel Katz, said that the Israeli military had “destroyed Syria’s navy overnight, and with great success.” His remarks appeared to confirm Israel’s responsibility for the destruction documented in the Syrian port city of Latakia, where photos showed the smoldering remains of ships sunk at their dock.

Mr. Katz said that Israel’s military “has been operating in Syria in recent days to hit and destroy strategic capabilities that pose a threat to Israel,” although he did not indicate what new or immediate risk Syria’s navy presented to Israel, which has the most powerful military in the Middle East.

Israeli warplanes have conducted hundreds of strikes in Syria since the fall of President Bashar al-Assad on Sunday, according to war monitors. Israel has characterized its operations as defensive, saying its military was striking suspected chemical weapons stockpiles in Syria to prevent them from falling “into the hands of extremists.”

“From here, I warn the rebel leaders in Syria: Those who follow Assad’s path will end like Assad,” Mr. Katz said.

Syria is free of its dictator. The rebels’ biggest challenge now is learning how to govern

CNN published a report on the challenges Syria will be facing after the collapse of the Assad regime in Syria. The reports argue that the fall of Bashar al-Assad’s regime has ushered in a new chapter in Syria’s history, one marked by both jubilation and uncertainty. The collapse of a dictatorship that spanned over five decades was met with scenes of celebration across Damascus. However, the challenges that lie ahead for the victorious rebel coalition, led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), are monumental.

The reports adds that celebratory gunfire filled Damascus for hours following the regime’s fall, but the aftermath highlighted the complexity of the situation. Looting erupted as civilians raided Assad’s palaces and state institutions, stealing from shops and the central bank. The rebels swiftly imposed a curfew to restore order. Amid this chaos, Israel conducted airstrikes targeting remnants of Assad’s military capabilities, underscoring the fragility of the post-Assad landscape.

A Nation in Transition

The transitional government remains undefined, with Assad’s former prime minister, Mohammad Ghazi al-Jalali, and his cabinet temporarily tasked with maintaining operations. Yet, Jalali admitted to uncertainty about the next steps, reflecting the broader lack of clarity in governance. Assad’s abrupt departure to Moscow, leaving the government in disarray, has been interpreted as a deliberate ploy to perpetuate chaos and send a message: “It’s me or anarchy.”

The Role of Abu Mohammad al-Jolani

At the center of this transition is Abu Mohammad al-Jolani, leader of HTS, who has pledged a vision of institutional governance chosen by the people. Al-Jolani, once an Al-Qaeda affiliate, has reinvented himself as a revolutionary leader, but questions linger about his ability to govern a nation of 25 million people, including diverse ethnic and religious groups. While HTS has experience managing Idlib through its Syrian Salvation Government, governing a country fractured by war presents unprecedented challenges.

The Challenges of Unity

Syria’s landscape is fraught with divisions. Rival factions, including Turkey-backed militant groups and Kurdish forces controlling the northeast, remain potential flashpoints. The presence of Iran-backed militias across the border in Iraq further complicates the path to stability. HTS’s Islamist ideology has also raised concerns among minority groups such as Christians, Druze, and Alawites, who fear the imposition of strict Sharia law. While al-Jolani has promised inclusivity and protection for minorities, his group’s past record of governance has sparked skepticism.

Hope Amidst Uncertainty

Despite fears, many Syrians express cautious optimism. Decades of brutal dictatorship have left citizens yearning for change, even amid the uncertainties of rebel governance. For some, like Ranim, a mother-of-two in Damascus, the sentiment is clear: “Anyone is better than Assad.” This cautious hope reflects a population willing to endure the transition for a chance at liberation.

The Road Ahead

As Syria navigates this fragile transition, the international community watches closely. The rebels’ ability to establish stability, address the needs of a war-torn population, and manage diverse factions will define the country’s future. The fall of Assad marks a moment of possibility, but the challenges of governance, unity, and reconstruction loom large. Syria’s journey toward peace and democracy has only just begun.

The fall of Syria’s Assad has renewed hope for the release of U.S. journalist Austin Tice

After the stunning fall of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, U.S. officials say they are working with sources on the ground to get information about missing American journalist Austin Tice, according to national security adviser Jake Sullivan, who spoke to Good Morning America on Monday. Tice was captured in Syria more than 12 years ago.

Syrians inspect documents in the infamous Saydnaya prison, just north of Damascus, on Monday. Crowds are entering the prison, known as the “human slaughterhouse,” following the ouster of Bashar al-Assad’s and the release of thousands of prisoners who were held by the regime.

How Syria’s revolution could reshape the Middle East

“This is a top priority for us: to find Austin Tice, to locate the prison where he may be held, get him out, get him home safely to his family,” Sullivan said.

This follows comments made by President Biden on Sunday after Syrian rebels’ swift takeover of the country.

“We are mindful that there are Americans in Syria,” Biden said.

“We remain committed to return him to his family,” the president said, referring to Tice. In response to shouted questions from reporters, Biden added: “We think we can get him out.”

Tice was captured in Syria in the summer of 2012 while reporting on the conflict there. His parents have led a yearslong fight to free their son and have been in close contact with the White House under Presidents Barack Obama, Donald Trump and Biden, as well as other government officials, regarding Tice’s case.

Tice’s parents, Debra and Marc Tice, said in a statement Monday that they remain positive he can return home.

“We are watching the events unfold in Syria and seeing families reunited with their loved ones after years of separation. We know this is possible for our family, too. Austin Tice is alive, in Syria, and it’s time for him to come home,” the statement released by the Press Freedom Center at the National Press Club said. “We are eagerly anticipating seeing Austin walk free and we are asking anyone who can do so to please assist Austin so he can safely return home to our family.”

DOD’s Mission to Defeat ISIS Remains Ongoing in Syria

The U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) emphasized its ongoing mission to defeat ISIS in Syria, even amidst the fall of President Bashar al-Assad’s regime. Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh confirmed that U.S. Central Command (Centcom) is actively working to prevent ISIS from reestablishing a presence in the region during this period of uncertainty.

Recent operations included precision airstrikes in central Syria, where U.S. Air Force fighter and bomber aircraft targeted over 75 known ISIS locations. Centcom Commander Gen. Michael Erik Kurilla reinforced the commitment to holding accountable any entities supporting ISIS.

The U.S. continues to collaborate with local partners, including the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), to ensure ISIS cannot regain a foothold. Singh described the fall of the Assad regime as both a historic opportunity and a moment of risk, emphasizing the need for stability and humanitarian safeguards.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Turkish Defense Minister Yasar Guler discussed regional stability and the importance of opposition groups protecting civilians and adhering to international norms. Both leaders stressed close U.S.-Turkey coordination to prevent escalation and ensure the success of the Defeat-ISIS mission.