Syria Today – Iran Issues Warning on Escalation; Government Forces Clash with SDF

Today’s news round on Syria highlights the ongoing and escalating violence within the region. Syrian officials issued a stern warning to Israel over potential escalations following a deadly strike in Majdal Shams, resulting in the deaths of a dozen children and teenagers. Additionally, a truck bomb in Azaz killed 10 people at a rebel checkpoint, exacerbating the conflict between Kurdish-led SDF and Turkish-backed rebels. In Deir ez-Zor, fierce clashes between Syrian government forces and the SDF resulted in multiple casualties. Meanwhile, the Syrian National Party and tribal leaders in Hasakah reiterated their support for the SDF, denouncing external forces attempting to destabilize the region.

Iran Ally Syria Issues Warning to Israel Over Looming ‘Escalation’

Syrian officials have shared with Newsweek a new warning to Israel amid flaring regional tensions set off in part due to a deadly strike on occupied territory claimed by both nations.

The attack, which killed a dozen children and teenagers, occurred late last month in the majority-Arab Druze town of Majdal Shams in the share of the Golan Heights that has been under Israeli control since 1967 but remains internationally recognized as part of Syria. Israel blamed the strike on the Lebanese Hezbollah movement and responded last week with the killing of the group’s top military official, Fouad Shukr, reportedly alongside two children, in southern Beirut.

Hezbollah has denied responsibility for the attack in Majdal Shams and vowed retaliation for Shukr’s killing, which took place amid worsening clashes across the Israel-Lebanon border and war raging between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas movement in the Gaza Strip.

In a statement shared with Newsweek, the Syrian Mission to the United Nations said the country “categorically rejects the Israeli allegations regarding the Majdal Shams incident” and defended the position of Hezbollah, a fellow member of the Iran-aligned Axis of Resistance that has backed Hamas in the 10-month war in Gaza.

“The Syrian Arab Republic condemns the heinous crime that took place in the Syrian town of Majdal Shams, which led to the martyrdom of twelve Syrian children and the injury of others,” the Syrian Mission said, “and affirms the responsibility of the Israeli occupation for that sinful attack which the Israeli occupation authorities used to falsely accuse other parties and to find pretexts to continue their attacks on countries of the region.”

With threats of vengeance now also looming from Iran over the unclaimed killing of Hamas Political Bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran less than a day after Shukr’s death, the Syrian Mission warned that “the Israeli occupation authorities solely bear full responsibility for any escalation in the region and its consequences.”

Truck Bomb in Northern Syria’s Azaz Kills 10 at Rebel Checkpoint

A truck bomb detonated at a rebel checkpoint in the northern Syrian city of Azaz on Wednesday, resulting in 10 deaths and 13 injuries, according to a war monitor. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, based in Britain, reported that four of the deceased were part of the Turkish-backed Syrian National Army.

Following the explosion, reports indicated that the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) fired shells at the site. The SDF and Turkish-backed rebels are engaged in ongoing conflict in northern Syria.

Syrian government forces clash with SDF in Deir ez-Zor offensive

Syrian government forces and pro-regime militia group Difa Watanî launched an offensive on the eastern countryside of Deir ez-Zor (Dêrazor), on 7 August, leading to fierce clashes with the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), local sources reported. Two civilians were killed and at least five others injured, the SDF Press Centre said.

The regime forces were pushed back into Damascus-controlled territory after four hours of fighting, the SDF regional command reported. During this fighting, eight members of the regime forces were killed and 16 wounded.

The Syrian army launched the attack in the early hours of Wednesday on the order of Syrian General Intelligence Directorate Head Husam Loqa. Militants attempted to infiltrate part of Deir ez-Zor under the control of the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (AANES) using armoured personnel carriers. Intense fighting ensued with SDF’s local military council, responsible for security in Deir ez-Zor, leading an effective defense.

Despite claims by pro-regime accounts on social media platform X that several areas in Deir ez-Zor had fallen to regime forces, the SDF said the attack had been fully repelled. The Deir ez-Zor Military Council said security measures had been taken in Abu Hamam, where clashes continued, and a curfew had been imposed with increased checkpoints in other towns.

Syrian National Party, tribal leaders reaffirm support for SDF: Joint Statement

The Syrian National Party and tribal leaders in Hasakah, NE Syria, reaffirmed their unwavering support for the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), stating that only the SDF represents the region and its people, Kurdish Hawar News agency reported.

They denounced other forces as promoting external agendas aimed at destabilizing the area.

In a joint statement read by the party’s spokesperson, Mohammad Darwish, in front of Khabour Park in Hasaka, the leaders addressed recent developments in Deir ez-Zor. They condemned the involvement of forces with dubious agendas trying to undermine regional stability, which they credit to the sacrifices made by the SDF and its security forces.

The statement criticized hostile media for falsely attributing the conspiracy to the tribes, asserting that these claims serve regional agendas, including those of Iran and Turkey. It emphasized the tribes’ united front and awareness of these schemes, reaffirming their firm support for the SDF.

Concluding, the statement reiterated the commitment of the Syrian National Party and the tribes to national principles free from external influence, rejecting any regional or international dictates. They vowed to maintain national cohesion and continue defending their country against attempts to disrupt security and stability.