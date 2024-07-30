Syria Today – Erdogan Outreach to Assad Could End War; Israeli Strikes

Syria Today highlights the latest developments in Syria, as various actors recalibrate their strategies. Pro-Assad American scholar Joshua Landis and Hekmat Aboukhater, writing for Responsible Statecraft, argue that Turkey’s recent overtures to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, Syria’s readmission to the Arab League, the election of Iranian reformist Masoud Pezeshkian, and the ongoing war in Gaza necessitate a reassessment of U.S. policy towards Syria. They contend that Washington must acknowledge the regional trend towards normalizing relations with Damascus. Concurrently, Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon and Syria, targeting areas in Daraa province, underscore rising tensions on Israel’s northern front amid fears of a broader conflict. Meanwhile, in Rome, two Syrians are using their culinary initiative, Hummus Town, to support war refugees and aid migrant integration, reflecting grassroots efforts to address the humanitarian impact of the Syrian conflict. On another front, the resurgence of ISIS in Assad-controlled areas, spurred by the withdrawal of Russian and Iranian troops, poses a renewed threat, prompting calls for increased U.S. action to counter the group’s growing activity.

Erdogan’s outreach to Assad may signal final curtain on Syria War

Pro-Assad American scholar Joshua Landis, of the University of Oklahoma, in collaboration with Hekmat, of Quincy Institute, wrote a long piece on the Responsible Statecraft website, arguing that Turkey’s recent overtures to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, Syria’s readmission to the Arab League, the election of Iranian reformist Masoud Pezeshkian, and the ongoing war in Gaza signal the need for the U.S. to recalibrate its Syria policy. He contends that Washington must recognize the region’s move towards normalizing relations with Damascus and Assad.

Landis states that the current U.S. policy of seeking regime change in Damascus has failed. U.N. resolution 2254 and efforts to separate Syria from Iran or establish a Kurdish enclave in northeast Syria are no longer viable. He notes that the U.S. presence in Syria, initially to combat ISIS, is now aimed at countering Iran, but this strategy is unsustainable.

The authors highlight that Erdogan, initially supportive of Assad’s removal, now prefers Assad over an independent Kurdish region on Turkey’s border. Assad, in turn, seeks to reestablish Syrian sovereignty and trade with Turkey, and to negotiate with the Kurds, using Turkish threats as leverage.

Landis and Aboukhater argue that with the upcoming U.S. administration change in 2025, the withdrawal of American troops is imminent. He suggests that the U.S. should facilitate a deal between the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and the Syrian government to grant Kurdish autonomy in exchange for Syrian sovereignty, similar to the 1998 Adana agreement between Turkey and Syria.

They urge the U.S. to support the return of Syrian refugees and lift sanctions to revive Syria’s economy. He warns that resisting normalization efforts by Arab, Turkish, and European allies will isolate Washington. Landis concludes that U.S. withdrawal from Syria could reduce regional tensions and address the refugee crisis impacting Europe.

Strikes in south Lebanon, Syria as Israel’s northern front heats up

Israel carried out a series of strikes in southern Lebanon and southern Syria early on Tuesday, as tensions on its northern front are boiling amid fears of a broader conflict in the region in the wake of a weekend rocket attack in the Golan Heights that left 12 youths dead, Al-Monitor reported.

Early on Tuesday, suspected Israeli missiles struck a Syrian military air defense base in the Tall al-Jabiyah area, as well as positions of Syrian government forces in the Tal Um Horan area, both in the western countryside of Daraa province, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported.

In conjunction with the missile attack, Syrian air defenses attempted to shoot down drones flying over the area, according to the war monitor. No casualties have been reported so far.

Syria’s state-run media has yet to report on the attack.

The Israeli military, which rarely acknowledges such operations, has also not commented on the strikes in Daraa.

Israel has repeatedly carried out strikes against suspected Iranian-linked targets inside Syria since the civil war erupted in 2011. These operations have increased in frequency since the Israel-Hamas war broke out in the Gaza Strip last October in response to a wave of attacks by pro-Iranian groups in the region against Israel.

How Two Syrians in Rome are Using Hummus to Aid War Refugees and Help Migrants Integrate

A pair of Syrians in Rome have established a community to support migrants and vulnerable people by sharing the flavors of their homeland, which has been torn apart by civil war, ABC News reported.

Founded in 2018, Hummus Town began as a “humanitarian catering service” to raise funds for families and friends in Syria. It has since evolved into a successful small business focused on helping new migrants integrate into Italian society while gaining popularity in Rome’s gastronomic scene.

Shaza Saker, a long-time U.N. employee, and Joumana Farho, her cook, started Hummus Town to assist those affected by the Syrian war. Initially, they invited people for dinners to raise money to send to Syria. The venture, which started with 45,000 euros raised through crowdfunding, now employs 13 full-time and 10 part-time staff, running a kitchen kiosk and a small bistro, with plans to open a restaurant.

Hummus Town also organizes cooking classes, cultural events, and summer aperitifs, and caters for events in Rome. They donate food to the homeless monthly and raised 40,000 euros for earthquake victims in Syria in 2023.

The focus of Hummus Town shifted to providing Syrian asylum-seekers with work and support, eventually extending their mission to all vulnerable people, including Italians. Employees like Mayyada al-Amrani, a Palestinian woman who fled Gaza, work alongside others of Syrian and Palestinian origin, earning money to support their families while worrying about those left behind.

Fadi Salem, a Syrian refugee from Damascus, found integration and a sense of family through Hummus Town. He now manages the operation, improving his language skills by interacting with Italian and foreign clients daily.

HummusTown continues to be a beacon of hope and support for migrants and vulnerable people in Rome, fostering community and integration through the shared love of food.

The Islamic State Keeps Finding Opportunities

In March 2024, the Islamic State (ISIS) killed more people in Assad-controlled Syria than at any point since July 2018,Warontherocks.com reported.

This resurgence began in October 2023, driven by the withdrawal of thousands of Russian and Iranian troops from Syria, giving ISIS more operational space. The potential for a new war between Israel and Hizballah could exacerbate this trend, as Iran might redeploy more troops to Lebanon.

The U.S. should respond by increasing raids against ISIS, which have declined by 16% since 2023, and resume training Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) prison guards. Over 50,000 ISIS members and their relatives are held in SDF detention centers, vulnerable to prison breaks.

From January to June 2024, ISIS claimed 153 attacks in Iraq and Syria, but the actual number is likely higher due to under-reporting. Expert estimates suggest 551 ISIS attacks in Syria during the first half of 2024, primarily in Assad-controlled areas. The Assad regime’s response has been hampered by personnel withdrawals and internal conflicts.

ISIS has taken advantage of foreign troop withdrawals and regional infighting, growing its presence and launching attacks. The group’s activity surged after the Wagner Group’s withdrawal from Syria in 2023 and continued with the departure of Iranian forces.

The U.S. must bolster its efforts against ISIS, particularly in northeast Syria, where attacks against the SDF have increased significantly. This includes enhancing patrols and addressing security in detention facilities to prevent further ISIS prison breaks and strengthen regional stability.