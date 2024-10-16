Syria Today – Earthquake Hits Syria; EU Considering New Syrian Policy

Syria finds itself at the center of multiple crises, both natural and political, as a powerful 6.1 magnitude earthquake strikes the region, affecting eastern Turkey and northern Syria and prompting emergency response efforts amidst ongoing conflict. Meanwhile, the European Union is considering reengaging with Syria’s Assad regime, aiming to address migration pressures by facilitating the return of refugees, a significant shift from a decade of isolation. Concurrently, reports highlight the risks faced by Syrian refugees deported from Lebanon during Israel’s military operations, with many facing detention, conscription, or worse upon their return. Adding to these complex dynamics, a new analysis sheds light on the resurgence of chemical weapons usage in the Middle East, warning of the erosion of global norms and the risk of further proliferation if international accountability is not restored. As these developments unfold, the humanitarian and geopolitical landscape in Syria remains as fragile and challenging as ever.

6.1 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Eastern Turkey and Syria, Prompting Emergency Response

A strong earthquake with a magnitude of 6.1 hit eastern Turkey and Syria. The epicentre was near Malatya city. The quake caused buildings to sway, leading to panic among people. Emergency services are on the scene, and authorities are checking for damage. Initial reports show the quake was felt in several provinces.

Aftershocks are expected, and both countries are on high alert. Rescue operations have started as teams work to ensure safety. The earthquake has added stress to a region already dealing with conflict. People in the affected areas are advised to stay cautious and follow official updates.

Authorities are working hard to assess the situation and provide help where needed. They are focused on ensuring that everyone is safe and that any damage is quickly addressed. The response teams are prepared for any further developments.

Residents in the region have been urged to remain calm and follow safety guidelines. It is important for them to stay informed through reliable sources as the situation unfolds. The priority is to keep everyone safe and secure during this challenging time.

The EU wants to deport migrants. It needs the help of Syria’s Assad.

Politico published a report on the European Union’s efforts to deport migrants, highlighting a controversial push to engage with Syria’s Assad regime.** Some EU countries, led by Italy, are advocating for a normalization of relations with Syria to facilitate the deportation of Syrian refugees and migrants. This shift reflects a broader trend among mainstream European leaders who are adopting hardline positions on immigration, aiming to match the rising popularity of far-right parties across the continent.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni emphasized the need to revise the EU’s approach toward Syria to enable a voluntary, safe, and sustainable return of Syrian refugees. This statement comes ahead of a crucial meeting of EU leaders in Brussels, where Meloni plans to raise the issue of re-engaging with Damascus. Her stance is supported by other EU countries, including Austria and Hungary, which have governments or coalitions with far-right influences.

The push for re-establishing ties with Syria marks a significant policy shift, as the EU had severed diplomatic relations with the Assad regime in 2011 following a brutal crackdown on protests, which escalated into a civil war. The Assad government faced accusations of using chemical weapons and committing human rights abuses, leading to widespread international isolation. However, as the conflict has reached a stalemate, and with over one million Syrian refugees residing in Europe since 2011, some EU leaders see engagement with Assad as a pragmatic solution to manage the migration issue.

Recent events in the Middle East have further influenced this push. The Israeli military operations in Lebanon and the displacement of nearly 200,000 Syrians and Lebanese have intensified calls for deportations among European leaders. An EU diplomat noted that the Middle East’s changing dynamics have shifted the discussion in Europe, adding urgency to the debate over the return of Syrian migrants.

Meanwhile, Assad’s regime has actively sought to reintegrate into the international community. In 2023, Assad made a significant diplomatic gesture by attending an Arab League summit in Saudi Arabia, where he received a warm welcome from Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Assad has also launched campaigns to encourage Syrians abroad to return home and has promoted Syria as a safer destination for tourism.

Despite these efforts, there remains no clear plan for how the EU might normalize ties with Syria. Many EU leaders, wary of openly engaging with Assad, are cautious about such a shift. In July, seven EU countries called for a review of the EU’s strategy on Syria, focusing on improving the humanitarian situation and facilitating the return of migrants. However, others, like the Netherlands, remain skeptical, citing Syria’s continued lack of safety for returnees.

WFP calls for international support as the crisis deepens in Syria amid influx of families fleeing war in Lebanon

The United Nations World Food Program Deputy Executive Director Carl Skau appealed Wednesday for international support to address the escalating humanitarian crisis in Syria which is facing an influx of people fleeing the war in Lebanon. An estimated 260,000 people have crossed into Syria from Lebanon so far

WFP is deeply concerned about worsening food security in Syria. More than half of the population in Syria is already facing food insecurity, with approximately 3 million people in the grip of severe hunger conditions. Syrians—who are struggling to cope themselves—are stepping in to host families escaping violence in Lebanon, making a tough situation even more critical.

“The situation in Syria is deeply worrying,” said Skau. “The Syrian people have shown remarkable generosity by supporting those fleeing Lebanon. However, the families providing refuge are the same families that were removed from our assistance programs earlier this year due to funding shortages. People are reaching the breaking point and the international community needs to step up.”

The United Nations projects that the number of newly displaced people requiring assistance in Syria could reach up to 500,000. To meet this demand, WFP urgently requires USD 54.4 million to cover six months of emergency assistance.

The risk of return: As Israel bombs Lebanon, Syrian deportees face detention, conscription, or worse

In a report by The New Humanitarian, the perilous situation facing Syrian refugees deported from Lebanon amid the Israeli bombing campaign is brought to light.** The joint investigation, produced in collaboration with the Syrian Investigative Journalism Unit (SIRAJ) and the Access Center for Human Rights (ACHR), reveals that many deported Syrians endure severe abuses on both sides of the Lebanon-Syria border, including beatings by Lebanese authorities, forced conscription into the Syrian army, and, in some cases, death in detention.

The testimonies gathered by the report depict harrowing accounts of sudden raids by Lebanese security forces, who rounded up refugees and transported them across the barren border zone into Syria. Many of those deported end up in the hands of the Syrian 4th Armoured Division, known for its brutal tactics. Some deportees are forced into military service, while others, like a man named Kareem, vanish after brief contact with their families. His last call to his wife indicated detention by the 4th Division; he has not been heard from since.

These deportations underscore the precarious conditions facing returning Syrians. Fadel Abdulghany, executive director of the Syrian Network for Human Rights (SNHR), highlighted that Syrian authorities continue to target returning refugees, with many facing immediate arrest upon reentry.

The investigation further reveals that the 4th Armoured Division, led by Maher al-Assad, has leveraged these deportations as an opportunity to extort money from deportees desperate to escape back to Lebanon through human trafficking networks. This practice is compounded by Lebanon’s own financial motivations; the country has been using deportations as leverage to secure increased international aid amidst its ongoing economic crisis.

EU leaders who once shunned Syria consider reopening ties to calm their migration woes

In a report by First Post, EU leaders, led by Italy, are considering reengaging with Syria to address rising migration challenges, sparking a debate over involving Assad’s regime in refugee returns. This marks a significant shift from the EU’s previous stance of isolating Syria following the 2011 crackdown on protesters, which led to a prolonged civil war. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has urged a review of the EU’s Syria policy to create conditions for the voluntary and safe return of Syrian refugees, reflecting growing pressures from anti-immigrant sentiments and far-right parties across Europe.

The push for re-engagement has gained traction among countries like Austria, Hungary, and Greece, as recent instability in the Middle East—particularly violence in Lebanon—has intensified discussions about managing migration flows. Some EU diplomats see the changing regional dynamics as a reason to reconsider the bloc’s approach to Syria.

However, the proposal faces resistance from nations like the Netherlands, which deems Syria unsafe for returning refugees due to ongoing instability and human rights concerns. Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp emphasized that any policy shift would require a transparent mechanism to assess conditions in Syria. EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has also cautioned against engaging with Assad, citing Syria’s alliances with Russia and Iran and the regime’s long-standing human rights violations.

Despite these concerns, proponents like Austria’s Alexander Schallenberg argue that existing efforts to manage migration are inadequate, suggesting that a reassessment of ties with Syria might help address Europe’s migration crisis. With over a million Syrians in Europe and public demand to curb immigration on the rise, the debate over reengaging with Syria highlights the complexity of finding a viable solution to the ongoing refugee issue.

Emerging Trends in Chemical Weapons Usage in the Middle East

In a report titled “Emerging Trends in Chemical Weapons Usage in the Middle East,” Natasha Hall outlines the resurgence of chemical weapons in the region, emphasizing the risks of a diminished international response. The study focuses on the failure of global powers to hold Syrian President Bashar al-Assad accountable for repeated chemical attacks during the Syrian civil war. Despite international condemnation, Assad has used sarin and chlorine gas in numerous attacks, eroding the long-standing global taboo against chemical weapons. This apparent impunity has raised concerns that other states might follow Syria’s example, further normalizing the use of chemical agents in regional conflicts.

The report underscores that increasing global multipolarity has made it more difficult to maintain accountability, with nations like Russia providing diplomatic cover for Syria. This shift has weakened the international consensus embodied by the Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC), which had nearly eliminated chemical weapons use after the Cold War. Now, experts fear that both state and non-state actors may be emboldened to test the limits of international tolerance, gradually escalating from riot control agents to toxic industrial chemicals (TICs) and pharmaceutical-based agents (PBAs).

The analysis, based on interviews, desk research, and a tabletop exercise involving experts and policymakers, suggests that the U.S. should strengthen detection, deterrence, and accountability mechanisms to curb this trend. Recommendations include developing deeper intelligence capabilities, using diplomatic backchannels to reinforce red lines, and working with allies to rebuild international norms against chemical weapons usage. The study also stresses the importance of involving regional powers and international bodies like the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) in these efforts.

A key concern highlighted is the potential for actors to gradually escalate their use of chemical agents, leveraging their psychological impact even without large-scale casualties. The report suggests that while non-state actors pose a lesser threat due to limited expertise, state actors could exploit the ambiguity in the CWC to evade accountability and manipulate international perceptions through disinformation.

Ultimately, the report calls for a proactive U.S. strategy, combining diplomatic pressure, intelligence sharing, and targeted sanctions to prevent a new wave of chemical weapons proliferation in the Middle East and beyond. Without such measures, the risks of chemical weapons usage—and the challenges of enforcing international norms—are likely to grow in the current geopolitical climate.