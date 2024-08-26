Syria Today – Israel Reports “Rare” Drone Attack From Syria, Syrian Asylum Seeker Arrested After Knife Attack

Today’s news round on Syria highlights a range of developments that underscore the ongoing complexities in the region. The Israeli Defense Forces intercepted a suspicious object, likely from Syria, after drone alert sirens were triggered in the Golan Heights. In Germany, a failed Syrian asylum seeker was arrested following a knife attack in Solingen, an incident that has shaken the local community and raised questions about the challenges of integrating refugees. Meanwhile, Dutch far-right leader Geert Wilders called for closing borders to Syrian refugees, citing safety concerns. In other news, Turkey’s intelligence agency reportedly neutralized a senior PKK leader in Syria, while Kurdish groups accused Ankara and Damascus of conspiring to undermine the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria. Finally, an article by Kamal Alam delves into the historical and ongoing significance of Syria as the heartland of Eastern Christianity, emphasizing the role of external forces in disrupting the traditionally peaceful coexistence between religious communities in the region.

After drone alert, army says it shot down suspicious object, reportedly from Syria

The Israeli army said it intercepted a “suspicious object” after drone alert sirens sounded in the southern Golan Heights, jns.com reported.

The army says the object was successfully shot down “after being identified in the [air]space.”

According to Army Radio, military officials believe the object was launched from Syria, a fairly rare occurrence.

The suspected attack occurred near the Sea of Galilee, near the borders with Jordan and Syria, and far south of the area normally targeted by Lebanon-based Hezbollah.

Failed Syrian asylum seeker arrested after knife attack in Germany

A failed Syrian asylum seeker has been arrested after he said he was responsible for the knife attack that left three dead and eight wounded at a festival in the city of Solingen on Sunday, Euro News reported.

A judge at the Federal Court of Justice in Karlsruhe where the man had been flown by helicopter from Solingen, named him – without identifying his family name – as 26-year-old Issa al H.

The DPA news agency reported, without citing a specific source, that his asylum claim had been denied and that he was to have been deported last year.

On Saturday, the Islamic State militant group claimed responsibility for the attack, without providing evidence. The extremist group said on its news site that the attacker targeted Christians and that the perpetrator carried out the assaults Friday night “to avenge Muslims in Palestine and everywhere.” The claim couldn’t be independently verified.

Friday’s attack plunged the city of Solingen into shock and grief. A city of about 160,000 residents near the bigger cities of Cologne and Dusseldorf, Solingen was holding a “Festival of Diversity” to celebrate its 650th anniversary.

People alerted police shortly after 9:30 p.m. local time Friday that a man had assaulted several people with a knife on the city’s central square, the Fronhof. The three people killed were two men aged 67 and 56 and a 56-year-old woman, authorities said. Police said the attacker appeared to have deliberately aimed for his victims’ throats.

The festival, which was due to have run through Sunday, was cancelled as police looked for clues in the cordoned-off square. Instead, residents gathered to mourn the dead and injured, placing flowers and notes near the scene of the attack.

“Warum?” asked one sign placed amid candles and teddy bears. Why?

Among those asking themselves the question was 62-year-old Cord Boetther, a merchant from Solingen.

“Why does something like this have to be done? It’s incomprehensible and it hurts,” Boetther said.

Officials had earlier said a 15-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion he knew about the planned attack and failed to inform authorities, but that he was not the attacker. Two female witnesses told police they overheard the boy and an unknown person before the attack speaking about intentions that corresponded to the bloodshed, officials said.

Close Dutch borders to Syrian refugees, says Wilders

Syria is safe enough to stop allowing refugees from there into the Netherlands and to send some back, Geert Wilders, leader of the far right PVV, said on social media, according to Dutch News.

As a start, the Netherlands should close its borders to all new arrivals from Syria, Wilders said. The PVV parliamentary party, which is the biggest in parliament, has called on migration minister Marjolein Faber to take action.

Wilder said that he would raise the issue during the debate on the government’s 2025 spending plans next month. “I will propose that the Netherlands declares Syria to be (partly) safe, give no more Syrians permanent residency documents and sends back all the Syrians without residency papers,” Wilders said.

The measures, he said, “would substantially improve our safety and the asylum crisis, and the major shortages on the housing market”.

Syrians currently account for the biggest group of new asylum seekers coming to the Netherlands.

In April, Faber’s predecessor Eric van der Burg said Syria is not yet safe and there is a real risk that Syrians who go back face human rights abuses. He based his decision on foreign affairs ministry reports.

The UN, the EU, and NGOs currently deem Syria to be unsafe and in violation of international law.

Turkey’s Intelligence ‘Neutralizes’ Senior PKK Leader in Syria

The Media Line reports that The Turkish National Intelligence Organization has “neutralized” a senior official of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) in Syria,

according to a report from the semiofficial Anadolu Agency on Sunday. The target of the operation was Abdulhamit Kapar, a figure in the PKK responsible for logistics and finances. Kapar had been with the PKK since 1992 and relocated to Syria in 2018.

Details of the operation itself were not disclosed in the report. Turkish authorities often use the term “neutralize” to indicate that a targeted individual has either surrendered, been captured, or killed.

Ankara and Damascus accused of conspiring to dismantle Kurdish Autonomous Administration

Kurdish political and social groups have accused Ankara and Damascus of collaborating to dismantle the Democratic Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (AANES), which governs large parts of Kurdish-held territory.

The claims were made during a panel organized by the Democratic Syria Assembly (MSD) on Sunday in Raqqa (Reqa), where various political factions gathered to discuss the implications of recent Turkey-Syria relations.

Ismail Al-Khalid, a researcher and writer for the Democratic East Journal, highlighted that both Turkey and Syria, led by authoritarian regimes, are not genuinely reconciling but rather pursuing a shared objective. “This process cannot be called rapprochement, as it serves neither political nor economic benefits. It’s simply a strategic alignment against the Autonomous Administration,” Al-Khalid stated.

Fakhri Derwêş, a Kurdish politician, added that the ultimate goal of this alliance is to undermine the Autonomous Administration, especially in light of the recently adopted Social Contract by North and East Syria. “The reconciliation talks are a direct threat to the existence of the Autonomous Administration,” Derwêş warned.

Democratic Union Party (PYD) Public Relations Office member Xazi Yasin echoed these concerns, noting that while there is no formal agreement between Ankara and Damascus, they share the same objectives. “Turkey is dealing with internal crises and cannot establish friendly relations with regional states, yet it remains committed to its goal of destroying the Autonomous Administration,” Yasin said.

Why Syria will always be the heartland of Eastern Christianity

An article titled “Why Syria will always be the heartland of Eastern Christianity” by Kamal Alam explores the enduring significance of Syria as a central hub for Eastern Christian communities and the challenges they have faced throughout history and in contemporary times. Alam argues that the peaceful coexistence between Muslims and Christians in Syria, which has prevailed for much of modern history, is primarily threatened by external forces and foreign interventions rather than internal strife among the local population.

The author references recent incidents and historical events to support this claim. For instance, he discusses how prominent figures like former US television host Tucker Carlson have brought attention to the persecution of Christians in the Middle East, highlighting the lack of awareness and understanding in Western societies about the plight of these communities. Carlson’s interviews and reports underscored the impact of US foreign policy and support for certain militant groups that have targeted Christian populations in the region.

Alam also delves into historical contexts by examining Eugene Rogan’s book, “The Damascus Events: The 1860 Massacre and the Destruction of the Old Ottoman World.” This work details how the massacre of thousands of Christians in Damascus was instigated by rumors and exacerbated by the interference of European powers like France and the UK, which disrupted the previously harmonious relations among different faiths under Ottoman rule. The event serves as a historical parallel to modern times, illustrating how foreign influence has repeatedly destabilized interfaith relations in Syria.

Despite these challenges, the article emphasizes instances of solidarity and resilience within Syrian society. Alam mentions how, during the 1860 massacre, many local Muslims in Damascus eventually protected their Christian neighbors from violence perpetrated largely by outsiders. Similarly, he highlights the 2001 visit of Pope John Paul II to Damascus, where the Pope praised the exceptional harmony between Muslims and Christians in Syria, presenting it as a model for coexistence worldwide.

In the context of the recent Syrian war, the article acknowledges the severe hardships endured by all Syrians, with Christian communities bearing a significant burden due to targeted attacks by extremist groups. This situation has prompted global religious leaders to take notice, leading to unprecedented meetings such as the 2016 encounter between the Russian Orthodox Patriarch and Pope Francis, underscoring Syria’s critical importance to Eastern Christianity. Furthermore, the Russian Orthodox Church’s support for Russia’s intervention in Syria was framed as a defense of these ancient Christian communities.

Alam concludes by reaffirming the notion that external interference continues to pose the greatest threat to the centuries-long coexistence of Muslims and Christians in Syria. However, he maintains an optimistic outlook, suggesting that the shared history and inherent unity among Syrians provide hope that Syria will continue to be the heartland of Eastern Christianity, preserving its rich religious and cultural heritage despite ongoing challenges.