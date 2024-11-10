Syria Strengthens Diplomatic Ties with Saudi Arabia and Egypt Amid Regional Tensions

On the sidelines of a preparatory meeting for the upcoming Arab-Islamic summit in Riyadh, Syria’s Foreign and Expatriates Minister, Bassam Sabbagh, held significant discussions with both his Saudi and Egyptian counterparts, addressing urgent regional issues and reinforcing bilateral relations.

In his meeting with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, Sabbagh discussed the latest developments concerning the escalating situation in Palestine, Lebanon, and the repeated Israeli aggressions on Syrian territory. Both ministers emphasized the need for intensified efforts to halt these hostilities and restore stability to the region. Sabbagh expressed satisfaction with the progress in Syrian-Saudi relations, highlighting the recent positive developments and aspirations to strengthen ties further. The ministers agreed to maintain open lines of communication to expand their collaboration.

Minister Sabbagh also met with Egypt’s Foreign Minister, Badr Abdelatty, where they discussed enhancing cooperation between Syria and Egypt to advance mutual interests. They exchanged perspectives on the agenda for the upcoming Arab-Islamic summit, focusing on a draft resolution that seeks unified support from Arab and Islamic states on key regional challenges.

These diplomatic engagements signal Syria’s commitment to bolstering alliances with neighboring Arab nations and fostering a unified stance amid the ongoing regional conflicts.

