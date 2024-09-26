Syria on Line of Fire: “Israeli Preparations” in Quneitra and Daraa

While attention is on Lebanon, suspicious military operations are ongoing from the Israeli side in the occupied Syrian territories of the Golan Heights. Israeli bulldozers are actively excavating along the border strip, extending about two kilometres from the town of Hader in northern Quneitra to Jubata al-Khashab in the south.

Israeli defensive trench in the Golan

An official source in Quneitra governorate, who wished to remain anonymous, confirmed that the Israeli forces are conducting excavations along the border strip in the occupied Syrian Golan. These excavations reach depths of seven to ten meters and are classified as military defense measures aimed at creating a secure barrier to deter any ground forces from Quneitra from advancing toward the occupied territories.

Earlier, Athr Press reported civil observations indicating the detonation of nearly eight minefields along the border strip, from the southern edge of the town of Hader to al-Rafid in the southern sector.

Security tightening and random sniping

As the Israeli forces continue their defensive work, they are also employing a policy of targeting and sniping anyone they deem suspicious, including local shepherds, who are regarded as potential informants for the Syrian army, according to a local source from the town of Hader in northern Quneitra.

The source told Athr Press that farmers and shepherds have been shot multiple times for simply approaching the areas where Israeli forces are operating, particularly in the northern sector near Mount Hermon. Recently, this policy resulted in the death of a civilian in the southern sector and left a shepherd injured in Hader. Additionally, the occupation army has been actively destroying mines at new points along the border strip for about a week.

Concern about a possible front and the involvement of Daraa militants

According to a recent report from the Israeli newspaper Haaretz, the Israeli military is concerned about the arrival of approximately 40,000 fighters from Syria, Iraq, and Yemen to the Golan, mobilized at the invitation of Hezbollah’s Secretary-General. This situation raises fears of potential security operations or rocket fire targeting the areas between the countryside of Daraa and Quneitra.

The Israeli forces appear particularly anxious about a repeat of their Gaza war, as Hezbollah has successfully established a strong presence on the northern front, diverting a third of Israel’s army to confront them. Consequently, there are concerns that the Golan front could further distract Israel from its ongoing war efforts and its focus on the Lebanese resistance, especially amid reports of Israel’s plans for a ground incursion into Lebanese territory.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.