Syria Faces Mounting Israeli and Turkish Strikes Amid Calls for Stronger Government Response

Syria continues to endure near-daily aerial assaults from both Israel and Turkey, escalating the suffering of civilians and raising urgent questions about how the country’s new transitional government, led by President Ahmad Al-Sharaa, plans to confront persistent violations of its sovereignty.

In the early hours of Monday, a Turkish airstrike targeted a civilian home in the countryside of Kobani in northern Syria, killing nine members of a single family, including children. Two young girls were critically wounded in the strike; one succumbed to her injuries hours later, joining her family in tragedy.

Around the same time, Israel launched a separate strike on a site near Daraa in southern Syria, resulting in three fatalities and injuring 19 others. The wounded were transferred to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Official Silence and Public Outcry

Despite the gravity of these attacks, Syria’s transitional authorities have remained largely silent. While the Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement condemning the Israeli strike as a “blatant violation of international law and a threat to regional and international security,” there has been no official comment on the deadly Turkish assault in Kobani.

This selective response has sparked criticism from local communities and political leaders, with calls for the government to take a firmer stance in defending Syrian sovereignty. General Mazloum Abdi, commander of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), urged the transitional government to fulfill its responsibilities toward protecting civilians and responding to such aggressions.

Strategic Constraints and Diplomatic Dilemmas

Syrian analyst Hassan Al-Naifi, based in France, believes Damascus currently lacks the military capability to respond effectively to Israeli strikes, especially after years of conflict that have decimated the country’s defense infrastructure. “Israel seeks to maintain Syria as a demilitarized state,” he said in an interview with 963+, arguing that a military retaliation could invite broader Israeli escalation.

Al-Naifi contends that Syria’s only viable option is to engage in robust diplomatic efforts, rallying both Arab and international support to pressure Israel into halting its raids. Regarding Turkey, Al-Naifi notes that the Syrian government’s current reconciliation efforts with the SDF are complicated by Ankara’s long-standing hostility towards the Kurdish-led force, which Turkey views as an offshoot of the outlawed PKK.

“The conflict between Turkey and the SDF will not end without international intervention,” Al-Naifi asserted, adding that only the United States has the influence to stop the ongoing hostilities.

Israeli Strategy and Syria’s Diplomatic Openings

Israeli affairs analyst Ismat Mansour suggests that Israel’s repeated strikes aim to permanently weaken Syria and prevent any future resurgence of its military power. He emphasized that the transitional government in Damascus could use its newfound diplomatic channels to bring global attention to Israel’s escalating actions.

However, Mansour believes President Al-Sharaa is currently prioritizing internal political stability over foreign entanglements, possibly to avoid straining relations with the U.S. and European countries that have tentatively supported his administration since the fall of the Assad regime.

“Continued Syrian silence will embolden Israel to carry out further attacks,” Mansour warned. He urged the Syrian government to adopt a more assertive diplomatic approach and raise its voice on the international stage.

A Country in the Crossfire

As the violence persists, Syrians remain caught in a cycle of external aggression and internal uncertainty. The lack of a clear and comprehensive response from the new leadership has left many citizens anxious for decisive action to safeguard the country’s sovereignty and civilian lives.

Observers note that unless Damascus establishes a cohesive strategy to counter these external threats—whether through military deterrence or diplomatic mobilization—Syria will remain a vulnerable battleground for regional power struggles, at the expense of its people’s safety and stability.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.