The momentum behind Russia’s efforts to revive the Syrian-Turkish rapprochement continues to grow, pushing the process toward tangible results that could end the rift between Damascus and Ankara. This effort is based primarily on addressing the root causes of the conflict, most notably ending the occupation.

The Russian proposal to reinstate the Astana format, as outlined by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov recently, has gained traction. Lavrov confirmed that preparations are underway for a new meeting involving Russia, Syria, Turkey, and Iran, which is expected to take place in the near future. This was further supported by new statements from Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov, who disclosed to the Russian agency TASS that a meeting is being organized to bring together the foreign ministers of Syria, Turkey, and Iran, with ongoing work to finalize the agenda and date.

Bogdanov emphasized that Russia supports Iran’s involvement in any future talks aimed at normalizing relations between Turkey and Syria, stating that this would leverage the progress made under the Astana process, which has proven effective.

According to Russian officials, the talks appear promising, a sentiment echoed by Lavrov, who for the first time mentioned Turkish consent to withdraw from Syrian territory. Lavrov remarked, “The discussions we painstakingly facilitated in 2023 were beneficial, even though they did not culminate in a forward-moving agreement. The Syrian government maintains that normalization requires clear procedures for the withdrawal of Turkish forces from Syria, while the Turks are prepared for this. However, no specific parameters have been agreed upon yet.”

Lavrov also addressed American attempts to establish a “quasi-state” within Syrian territory, highlighting that Syrian oil, gas, and grain resources are being exported with the involvement of the Americans and their proxies. These revenues are not being funnelled into the Syrian state’s treasury but are instead used to promote separatist activities and the establishment of a quasi-state.

He issued a stern warning to the SDF about the dangers of aligning with American projects, stating, “It is regrettable that the Americans have entangled the Kurds in their scheme, betting on them. This has led to clashes between Kurdish formations and Arab tribes who have lived on these lands for centuries. The Americans now aim to seize part of these lands to further their quasi-state project. The Kurds must recognize that their future lies within Syrian unity, not in relying on American intervention. They should engage in negotiations with the Syrian government to secure the rights they deserve as a national minority.”

