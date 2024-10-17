Syria Condemns Israel Airstrikes on Lattakia, Calls for Urgent International Action

In the early hours of Thursday, Israel conducted an airstrike that targeted a location near the southeastern entrance of Lattakia City, in Syria, injuring two civilians and causing significant damage to private property. The attack occurred around 2:50 a.m., with Israeli forces launching the aggression from the direction of the Mediterranean Sea, according to a statement from a Syrian military source.

This assault adds to the escalating tensions in the region, where Israeli strikes on Syrian territory have become frequent. In response to the attack, Syria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a strongly worded condemnation, calling on the international community to take swift and decisive action against Israel for its repeated violations of international law.

“Syria demands urgent measures from all nations to hold Israel accountable for its ongoing crimes against the region. The Zionist entity continues its campaign of aggression, further destabilizing the area and inflicting harm on innocent civilians,” the ministry said in its statement.

The Syrian government has repeatedly condemned these attacks, accusing Israel of committing war crimes and crimes against humanity. Despite numerous protests and calls for international intervention, the strikes continue, with Israel often citing security concerns and counterterrorism measures as justification for its actions.

Syria’s latest appeal emphasizes the need for the world to not only condemn these acts but also take tangible steps to curb Israel’s aggression and hold its supporters accountable. As the situation escalates, the call for global accountability grows louder, with Syria urging nations to act before more lives are endangered.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.