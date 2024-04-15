Sweden Begins Trial of Former Syrian Army Brigadier General

The trial of former Syrian army Brigadier General Mohammed Hamo, the highest-ranking military officer from the Syrian regime to face trial, commenced on Monday in a Stockholm court in Sweden.

Hamo, 65, who resides in Sweden, is charged with aiding and abetting war crimes during the Syrian revolution, with potential penalties including life imprisonment.

The prosecution claims that Hamo, through his advice and actions, significantly contributed to the war efforts of the Syrian army. This involved systematic indiscriminate attacks on towns and areas around the cities of Hama and Homs. The charges pertain to the period from January 1st to July 20, 2012.

Hamo’s attorney, Marie Clément, stated to AFP that her client denies all accusations and declined further comment before the commencement of the trial. The proceedings are scheduled to last five weeks, with sessions held between two to four times a week and are expected to conclude by the end of May.

In related developments, in November 2023, the French judiciary issued two international arrest warrants against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and his brother Maher, accusing them of complicity in crimes against humanity and war crimes related to chemical attacks in 2013.

