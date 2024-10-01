Southern Syria: Israel Targets Regime Sites, Including Two Military Airports

Israeli aircraft conducted a second wave of airstrikes on Syrian territory Tuesday afternoon, targeting military positions in southern Syria, including two airports.

In Daraa

Local sources told Al-Modon that Israeli forces struck the Syrian regime’s air defence radar battalion, located between Al-Sanamayn and Al-Qaniya in Daraa’s northern countryside. Additionally, the airport in Azraa, east of Daraa, was targeted.

The “Ahrar Houran” group reported that sirens sounded at the time of the strikes on Azraa, where two airstrikes hit the airport. The group noted that Iranian militias have been using the airport as a base and are stationed at various sites within it.

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), the strike on the radar battalion wounded two regime soldiers. The regime has not issued an official response, although the pro-regime website Athar Press claimed that Syrian air defenses repelled attacks on multiple targets in Azraa, the village of Shaqra, and along the road between Al-Sanamayn and Al-Qaniya. Other strikes were reported in Nahta and Maliha Al-Atash in Daraa’s eastern countryside.

Suweida Attacks

In Suweida, the Sweida24 network reported that an Israeli drone targeted the eastern gate of Al-Thaala military airport in the western countryside of Sweida, along with a radar system at Tal Al-Kharouf, resulting in visible smoke rising from the impacted sites.

Earlier Bombing in Damascus

The afternoon raids followed an earlier Israeli airstrike in the Mazzeh neighborhood’s Western Villas, west of Damascus, which killed three people and injured several others, according to Syria’s Ministry of Defense.

The SOHR reported that the attack killed three civilians, one Syrian affiliated with Iranian militias, and two foreign nationals, with reports of additional casualties. Nine people were wounded, and significant material damage was inflicted on cars and shops in the area.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.