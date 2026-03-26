Sharaa to Visit Berlin Next Week After Earlier Cancellation

Syria’s Transitional President Ahmed al-Sharaa is expected to arrive in Berlin next Monday, in what will be his first official visit to Germany after a previously cancelled trip. The earlier visit was withdrawn at the last moment amid a major military escalation by his forces against Kurdish groups in Aleppo and other regions, which triggered a wider confrontation with the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

The rescheduled visit comes at a sensitive moment, as political developments in Syria intersect with an intensifying German debate over the future of Syrian refugees and Berlin’s relationship with the transitional authorities. The German newspaper Bild reported that the visit is drawing significant attention within political and media circles.

A New Date After a Sudden Cancellation

Sharaa, 43, is expected to meet German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, 70, during his stay. The meeting was originally planned for mid-January but was cancelled hours before his departure.

Sharaa has sought to build trust with Western governments since assuming the transitional presidency following the ouster of Bashar al-Assad in December 2024. Bild described him as a “former jihadist who later presented himself as a moderate figure,” noting that details of his Berlin itinerary remain undisclosed. A German government spokesperson said the Chancellor’s public schedule is typically announced the Friday before any engagement.

The invitation was first extended by Merz last November to discuss the future of Syrian refugees residing in Germany.

Background to the Previous Cancellation

The January cancellation coincided with a major offensive by Sharaa’s forces against the SDF. According to Bild, Syrian units advanced in the Aleppo countryside toward the Tishreen Dam and clashed heavily with SDF fighters. The confrontation expanded into the Sheikh Maqsoud and Ashrafieh districts of Aleppo, prompting the withdrawal of Asayish forces, followed by SDF withdrawals from Raqqa and Deir ez-Zor. These developments represented a breach of the March 10, 2025 agreement signed between Sharaa and SDF commander Mazloum Abdi.

At the time, Merz had planned to host Sharaa at the Chancellery to discuss refugee repatriation. German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier was also scheduled to meet him, alongside engagements with German companies.

Germany has recently intensified its economic outreach to Syria. Last year, Foreign Minister Johann Fadievoll announced the creation of a German-Syrian Business Council, while the Ministry of Development launched the “New Beginning for Syria” platform to promote economic cooperation.

Controversy Surrounding the Visit

The planned reception of Sharaa has been contentious due to ongoing violence and human rights concerns in Syria. His government faces criticism for failing to adequately protect minorities, including Alawites, Druze, and Kurds, despite his assurances of a more inclusive approach.

Debate in Germany over Syrian refugees has grown sharper since the end of the civil war. Many Syrians have integrated into the labor market, helping address workforce shortages, yet concerns persist regarding criminality and security risks. The Interior Ministry signed an agreement with Syria last year to facilitate regular deportations, although implementation has been slow.

Meanwhile, data from the European Union Asylum Agency show a significant decline in asylum applications from Syrians, falling from 151,000 in 2024 to 42,000 in 2025. Bild reported that this reflects the reduced number of people fleeing Syria since the fall of the Assad regime.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.