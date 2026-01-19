Sharaa Postpones Berlin Visit

Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa has postponed a planned visit to Berlin, according to a spokesperson for the German government. The visit, originally scheduled for Monday and Tuesday, was delayed at the request of the Syrian side. No reasons were provided, and a new date has yet to be determined.

Sharaa had been expected to meet German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, in addition to holding discussions with German business leaders. The visit was viewed as an opportunity to address key issues, including the return of Syrian citizens and the strengthening of bilateral relations between Damascus and Berlin.

The postponement comes amid heightened tensions in eastern Syria, where clashes between the Syrian government and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) recently forced the latter to withdraw from Raqqa and Deir ez-Zor toward Hasakah. On Sunday, the Syrian presidency announced an agreement that includes a ceasefire and the integration of all SDF civilian and military institutions into the Syrian state.

