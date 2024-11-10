Seven Killed & 15 Wounded by Israeli Shelling on Iranian Militia Positions in Saraqeb

A military observatory in northwestern Syria reported that an Israeli bombardment targeting military sites linked to the Syrian regime and Iranian militias in the city of Saraqeb, east of Idlib, resulted in 22 casualties, including both deaths and injuries.

The Military Observatory, which monitors developments in northern Syria, referred to the attack as taking place at 12:51 AM. It said that loud explosions heard at the time were the result of intense Israeli airstrikes on positions of Iranian militias in Saraqeb. These strikes coincided with raids targeting a scientific research facility in al-Safira, located in the eastern countryside of Aleppo.

The Observatory stated that seven members of the Iranian militias were killed, and more than 15 others were wounded. The militia groups targeted in the strikes included Saraya al-Areen, Saraya Ashura, and Asaib Ahl al-Haq.

The Syrian regime’s Radio and Television Corporation quoted a military source, saying that at around 00:45 AM, Israeli warplanes launched an airstrike from the direction of southeastern Aleppo. The strikes targeted several sites in the Aleppo and Idlib countryside, injuring a number of military personnel and causing material damage.

According to Syrian state media, the explosions heard near the city of al-Safira were the result of Israeli shelling on a scientific research complex and defense laboratories belonging to the Syrian army.

In Saraqeb, local sources reported that Israeli raids specifically targeted positions held by Hezbollah and other Iranian militias, with violent explosions being heard in the area.

Israel has been carrying out airstrikes on Iran-linked targets in Syria for years, but the frequency and intensity of these attacks have escalated significantly since the start of the Gaza conflict in October 2023 and further increased following the outbreak of hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah in southern Lebanon in September 2023.

