Israeli Airstrike Targets Sayyeda Zeinab Near Damascus

An Israeli airstrike targeted the Sayyeda Zeinab neighbourhood south of Damascus on Monday evening. The Syrian News Agency reported that Israeli warplanes launched the attack from the occupied Syrian Golan at 5:18 p.m., targeting civilian sites and causing material losses.

The strike resulted in two fatalities and five injuries among Lebanese Hezbollah members, with three locations impacted: Sayyida Zainab, Damascus International Airport Hotel and Najha town. The adjacent Jaramana area reported shelling, prompting an ambulance response.

Israeli army radio confirmed the target was Lebanese Hezbollah headquarters. Local media indicated the strike also hit a farm housing Hezbollah and Iran’s Revolutionary Guards members.

A resident described hearing three successive explosions, followed by a large black smoke cloud covering neighbouring buildings. Sayyeda Zeinab serves as a stronghold for pro-Tehran factions, Hezbollah and Revolutionary Guards.

