Negotiating Commission: We Hope Trump Will Stop Wars & Support the Aspirations of the Syrian People



The Syrian Negotiation Commission expressed hope that U.S. President-elect Donald Trump would be able to end ongoing conflicts, achieve sustainable peace, and support the aspirations of the Syrian people.

Badr Jamous, the head of the Commission, emphasized that democracy has long been a key driver for the renaissance of nations, noting that the U.S. presidential elections represent one such example of democracy that the Syrian people aspire to. “The democratic process in the U.S. is a manifestation of the will and opinion of the American people, affirming citizens’ right to choose their leaders,” Jamous said.

He congratulated Trump for earning the confidence of American voters and commended the U.S. for its success in reinforcing democratic principles. Jamous expressed hope that President-elect Trump would effectively implement his electoral program, particularly in ending wars and fostering lasting peace, especially in the Middle East.

The head of the negotiating body also noted that the Syrian people are eager for Trump’s administration to support their fight for freedom and to help end the suffering caused by years of conflict. He urged the new administration to work toward achieving stability and security in Syria, advancing the political process, and fulfilling the legitimate aspirations of the Syrian people. Jamous called for the implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 2254, which has been supported by the United States, to end the crisis.

On Wednesday, Donald Trump secured the U.S. presidency after defeating his Democratic rival, Vice President Kamala Harris, with 295 Electoral College votes to Harris’s 224. Following the defeat, Vice President Harris conceded and pledged a peaceful transition of power. Speaking from Harvard University, Harris acknowledged the outcome was not as hoped, but emphasized that she would continue to fight for the causes central to her campaign.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.