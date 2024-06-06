Moscow Announces Third Air Strike in Al-Tanf Area Within a Week

The Russian Reconciliation Center in Syria, a branch of the Russian Defense Ministry, announced on Tuesday the execution of air strikes in the Al-Tanf area. This region is under the control of American forces and armed factions.

Yuri Popov, the deputy head of the Russian Center for Reconciliation, stated on Monday: “The Russian air force targeted two terrorist bases in the Al-Tanf area, controlled by the United States, in the Syrian province of Homs.”

Popov added that Russian aircraft successfully destroyed two militant positions. These militants had left the Al-Tanf area and were hiding in the remote Al-Amour mountain range in Homs Governorate.

Previously, on June 2, the Russian Reconciliation Center reported targeting a “terrorist” base in the Al-Tanf area. They clarified that “the strike occurred within the area controlled by American forces in the Al-Tanf region, east of Homs Governorate.”

On June 1, the center confirmed conducting air raids on militant deployment points that had left Al-Tanf, noting that “these militants were hiding in hard-to-reach areas in the Al-Amour mountain range in Homs Governorate.”

The Al-Tanf region in southeastern Syria holds strategic significance due to its location at the border triangle between Syria, Iraq, and Jordan. It hosts one of the most critical American bases in Syria. According to reports previously published by the American “Al-Monitor” website, this base provides intelligence information to Israeli aircraft, which carry out airstrikes in Syria.

