Mekdad Meets Aboul Gheit and Al-Marar on the Sidelines of Arab League Council Session

Dr. Faisal Mekdad, Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Minister in Syria’s caretaker government met on Tuesday with Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Secretary-General of the League of Arab States, and UAE Minister of State, Khalifa Shaheen al-Marar, on the sidelines of the 162nd session of the Arab League Council at the ministerial level.

During his meeting with Aboul Gheit, Mekdad discussed the key topics on the session’s agenda, focusing on the situation in the occupied Palestinian territories, including the war crimes and genocide being committed there, as well as broader challenges facing the Arab region.

Mekdad reaffirmed Syria’s commitment to enhancing the Arab League’s work, emphasizing the importance of consensus among member states to tackle these issues effectively. Both parties stressed the need to strengthen joint Arab efforts to confront difficult circumstances and address the various challenges facing the Arab world.

In a separate discussion with UAE Minister of State Khalifa Shaheen al-Marar, Mekdad explored ways to enhance cooperation between Syria and the UAE in various sectors, while also reviewing the issues on the ministerial meeting’s agenda.

