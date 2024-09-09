Massive Losses and Human Casualties in Israeli Aggression on Masyaf

On Sunday evening, Israeli airstrikes targeted multiple locations in the Massyaf area of Hama’s western countryside, leading to severe material damage and significant casualties. Dr. Fayssal Haidar, Director of Massyaf National Hospital, confirmed that the aggression resulted in the martyrdom of 18 civilians, with 37 others injured, six of whom are in critical condition. The attack also caused serious damage to the Massyaf-Wadi al-Uyun highway, while a fire broke out in the Hair Abbas area as a result of the strikes.

The destruction affected critical infrastructure, including water supply systems, electricity networks, and roads, further aggravating the situation for civilians already living under harsh conditions.

Damage to Infrastructure and Essential Services

The strikes caused widespread damage to essential services, particularly water, electricity, and telecommunications networks. The Syrian Ministry of Water Resources reported severe disruptions in water projects, including the stoppage of water pumping from wells in Al-Kharifat, Khan Jalmidun, and Salhab due to the damage inflicted on electrical systems.

Additionally, the Director of Telecommunications in Hama, Munib Al-Asfar, announced that an optical cable on the Hama-Massyaf road had been destroyed, disrupting communication services in Wadi Al-Eyoun, Al-Maisara, and Shiha. Habib Khalil, Director of Hama Electricity Company, confirmed that the 66 kV electricity line between Salheb and Massyaf was severely damaged, alongside other power lines, and that the Massyaf Electricity Department building was also hit hard.

Condemnations from Syria and Iran

In the wake of the aggression, both Iran and Syria issued strong condemnations. Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Nasser Kanaani, denounced the airstrikes as part of a broader Zionist agenda aimed at escalating tensions across the region, including Syria and Lebanon. Kanaani refuted claims that Iranian sites were targeted, insisting that the aggression’s purpose was to perpetuate conflict.

Syria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs likewise condemned the strikes in the strongest terms, accusing Israel of flagrantly violating international law. The Ministry warned of the dangerous repercussions this continued aggression could have on regional stability and called for global condemnation of Israel’s repeated breaches of Syrian sovereignty and its ongoing war against Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank. Syria reaffirmed its right to defend its territorial integrity and liberate occupied land through all legitimate means under international law.

As Israel continues its strikes, both Syria and its allies are calling for international accountability and action to halt what they describe as systematic aggression. The attacks have crippled vital infrastructure in Hama’s western countryside, worsening the humanitarian crisis in the region.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.