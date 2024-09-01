Syrian Defense Minister Reaffirms Solidarity with Iran in Shared Struggle Against Israel

In a phone call on Sunday, Syrian Defense Minister General Ali Mahmoud Abbas congratulated Iran’s newly appointed Defense Minister, Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh, on his appointment.

General Abbas emphasized the strong ties between Syria and Iran, highlighting their shared commitment to the “Axis of Resistance” against Israel. He underscored that their joint efforts and cooperation would strengthen their resolve and capability in facing common adversaries.

“We stand together, shoulder to shoulder, on the same front,” Abbas stated. “Our security is intertwined, and collaboration is crucial in confronting the crimes committed by the occupying entity in Gaza, Syria, and Yemen.”

General Abbas expressed hope for continued cooperation and deeper agreements, particularly in the military sphere. General Nasirzadeh reiterated the importance of sustained cooperation, asserting that unified efforts would overcome challenges posed by mutual enemies and lead to the eventual defeat of the Zionist entity.

The Syria-Iran military relationship has been longstanding, with key agreements in place. Notably:

July 2020: Both countries signed a pact to enhance military cooperation, including developing Syria’s air defense systems.

April 2023: Iranian officials confirmed readiness to assist Syria in bolstering defenses against Israeli airstrikes, with reports suggesting the Khordad 15 missile system’s integration into Syria’s arsenal.

Note from The Observer

Official Syrian media outlets, including SANA and Syria TV, did not report on the conversation between the two defense ministers. The original source appears to be Iran’s Mehr News Agency.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.