Lavrov : We’ll Work on Rapid Resumption of Negotiation Process Between Damascus and Ankara

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov recently emphasized the ongoing Syrian-Turkish rapprochement, noting that both Ankara and Damascus are sending positive signals regarding this initiative.

In a press interview with the Turkish newspaper Hurriyet, Lavrov stated, “Given the signals from both capitals indicating serious interest in resuming dialogue, we will actively promote the quick resumption of the negotiation process.”

He highlighted that Moscow hosted several meetings last year involving the foreign ministries, defense ministries, and intelligence agencies of Russia, Iran, Syria, and Turkey. Lavrov explained that differences in positions between Damascus and Ankara led to a halt in negotiations.

Lavrov recalled that Damascus’s conditions for rapprochement include the return of northern Syrian territory currently controlled by Turkey, as well as the withdrawal of Turkish forces from that area. In contrast, Turkey has suggested that discussions about the withdrawal of its military should occur at a later stage.

He mentioned that these differences were addressed during the September 27 meeting in New York of the foreign ministers of the guarantor countries of the Astana process.

Additionally, a report from Turkish channel NTV in late October indicated that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had requested Russian President Vladimir Putin’s assistance in facilitating communication with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. Erdogan expressed hope for a constructive path forward in Syrian-Turkish relations.

Damascus, for its part, has consistently maintained that the rapprochement process requires specific conditions to establish a solid foundation for positive outcomes.

