Kuwaiti Delegation Visits Damascus in Preparation for Restoring Relations

The Syrian newspaper “Al-Watan” reported that a Kuwaiti delegation recently visited Damascus to prepare for the normalization of relations between Kuwait and Syria. Informed sources confirmed that a group of Kuwaiti businessmen also travelled to Damascus to explore cooperation opportunities with their Syrian counterparts.

The Kuwaiti National Assembly severed relations with Damascus in 2012 and closed its embassy in Syria, maintaining minimal commercial air traffic to serve the approximately 170,000 Syrians residing in Kuwait. In December 2018, Kuwaiti Deputy Foreign Minister Khaled Al-Jarallah stated that Kuwait would adhere to the Arab League’s decision regarding Syria and would not reopen its embassy without an Arab League resolution to restore relations.

On April 15, 2023, Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah reiterated that Kuwait would align with the Arab consensus and agreement on Syria.

Discussions about Kuwait resuming its diplomatic mission come more than a year after Syria restored relations with Saudi Arabia and the UAE. Additionally, this coincides with Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani’s announcement of Stefano Ravagnan’s appointment as ambassador to Damascus, signalling a potential shift in the European Union’s policy towards Syria. Tajani noted that Italy’s move received support from Austria, Croatia, Greece, the Czech Republic, Slovenia, Cyprus, and Slovakia.

