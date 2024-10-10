Israeli Strike on 47th Brigade in Hama Countryside Kills Two Iranians

Sources confirmed to Syria TV that two Iranians were killed in an Israeli airstrike targeting the 47th Brigade of the Syrian regime forces in Jabal Maarin, located in the southern Hama countryside.

A medical source reported to Syria TV that the bodies of the two deceased Iranians were brought to the Hama National Hospital shortly after the strike.

Simultaneously, violent explosions rocked the Kiswah area in the Damascus countryside following Israeli airstrikes near Tal al-Manaa, a site known to house weapons depots.

Strikes in Homs

On Thursday morning, Israeli airstrikes hit the Iranian “Saba” car factory in the industrial city of Hassia, in the southern countryside of Homs, central Syria, marking the second attack on this location within a week.

The Syrian regime’s SANA news agency reported that Israeli shelling targeted both the industrial city of Hassia and a military site in Hama, causing a massive fire and severe material damage in Hassia, with no immediate reports of casualties.

SANA quoted the director of the industrial city, stating that the attack focused on the Saba car factory and several trucks allegedly carrying medical and relief supplies, which resulted in a large fire.

The agency also claimed that the airstrike on Hassia Industrial City targeted a “humanitarian aid collection center” bound for Syria and Lebanon from Iraq.

