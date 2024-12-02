Israeli Foreign Minister Determines Position on Syria Developments, Addresses Interests of Kurds

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar stated that Israel “does not want to take sides” in the ongoing military developments in northwestern Syria, emphasizing the importance of considering the interests of the Kurdish minority.

In a press statement on Sunday, Sa’ar said, “We do not want to take sides in this matter; there is no good side there.” He added, “We need to focus on the interests of the Kurdish minority in northern Syria, understand their needs, and explore ways to increase cooperation.”

Channel 12 reported that during an urgent security discussion last Friday at the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office, Israeli officials conducted a comprehensive intelligence assessment of the large-scale offensive by opposition factions in Aleppo and its potential repercussions for Israel.

According to Israeli intelligence, an attack on the Iranian axis—diverting attention from Hezbollah—could improve the chances of maintaining peace on Israel’s northern border and expand its operational freedom. However, there are concerns in Tel Aviv about Syrian strategic capabilities, including remnants of chemical weapons, potentially falling into the hands of armed groups. The intelligence assessment suggests that the evolving situation on the ground could lead to greater Israeli freedom of action in Syria.

Meanwhile, the “Military Operations Department” leading the operation has successfully liberated Aleppo and its entire western, northern, and southern countryside, extending the battle into the Hama governorate following a significant collapse of the regime’s forces.

Hassan Abdel Ghani, a spokesman for the faction, posted on X (formerly Twitter) that the regime’s military build-up threatens the security of the liberated areas. He emphasized that defending these areas is not just an option but a duty. “Our fixed goal is to return displaced civilians to their homes, and we will spare no effort to achieve this,” he stated.

The ongoing battle to “deter aggression” has rekindled hope for millions of displaced civilians in Aleppo and Idlib. It aims to liberate areas occupied by the regime and Iranian militias, allowing displaced people to return to their villages and towns. This operation has reinvigorated the spirit of the revolution and liberation, garnering significant media and public support even among opponents in the liberated areas.

