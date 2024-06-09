IRGC Commanders hold Major Meeting with Officers of Assad’s Security Branches in Damascus countryside

A large meeting took place between officers of the security branches and commanders of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards in the Maaraba area of Damascus countryside on Tuesday evening, informed sources said Saturday.

The sources confirmed that the meeting, held at a Fourth Division headquarters in Maaraba, started at 11 pm and lasted until 3:30 am, including seven officers and five commanders working in Damascus and its countryside.

The sources highlighted the presence of several officers, such as the commander of the 97th Brigade, Brigadier General Hussein al-Asaad, the commander of the 24th Division, Major General Akram Suleiman, the Baath Brigades official in Damascus countryside, Mujahid Ismail, and one of the Fourth Division officers in Maaraba and al-Tal, Colonel Wasel Mustafa. Among the IRGC commanders were Damascus military commander Amir Ghorbani and the commander of IRGC military groups responsible for the Maaraba, al-Tal, Dahiyat al-Assad, and Barzeh areas.

The sources stated that the meeting focused on increasing the Revolutionary Guards’ influence in the region. Several agreements were made, including ordering Assad regime security branch members in al-Tal, Maaraba, and Dahiyat al-Assad to comply with Iran’s militias’ orders when in locations with patrols or members of the Revolutionary Guards or any affiliated militia, such as Hezbollah, Abu al-Fadl al-Abbas, and others. The security and military situation in some Damascus countryside areas and the potential repercussions of an Israeli escalation were discussed. This move by the IRGC is the first of its kind in these areas, coordinated directly with the Assad regime’s security branches.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.