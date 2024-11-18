Iraqi Militia Uses Syrian Territory to Strike Israeli Targets in Occupied Golan

A source close to the Islamic Resistance in Iraq militia has revealed that the recent attacks launched by pro-Iranian factions against Israeli positions in the Golan Heights and the occupied Palestinian territories were carried out from Syria, not from Iraq.

According to the source, the operations “were launched from inside Syria, providing access to targets deep within the occupied Palestinian territories.” This strategy, the source explained, is driven by “security and political considerations,” with factions avoiding launching attacks from Iraq due to concerns over potential Israeli or American military retaliation, as had occurred in the past.

Another source indicated that the recent operations, which involved fixed-wing drones, were launched from an unspecified location within Syria. These strikes occurred at night, and the source emphasized that “Syrian territory is closer and more reliable for the drones to reach their targets.”

Avoid embarrassing Iraq

Political analyst Ali Fadlallah, who is closely aligned with Iraqi factions, suggested that “Iraqi factions use Syrian territory to strike Israeli targets in order to avoid embarrassing the Iraqi government on the international stage.” He also pointed out that there is growing political pressure on these factions, as the Iraqi government has formally requested that operations be kept outside of Iraq. Fadlallah emphasized that “there have been no strikes carried out from within Iraq in a long period.”

On Monday, November 4, local media reports confirmed that several drones, likely originating from Iraq, crossed into the occupied Syrian Golan and northern Palestinian territories, coinciding with Israeli warplanes and helicopters operating in the region. Activists shared video footage from the Daraa countryside in southern Syria, showing a drone heading toward the Golan from the east. One of the drones reportedly crashed before reaching its target. The Islamic Resistance in Iraq militia claimed responsibility for the drone attacks, as sources confirmed a noticeable uptick in drone activity on that day.

In recent weeks, Israeli operations against targets in Syria have intensified, reflecting rising regional tensions, especially in the Gaza Strip and southern Lebanon. Israel is focused on preventing any actions that would increase Iranian influence near its northern border.

