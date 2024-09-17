Iraq Refuses to Repatriate Citizens “with Security Issues” from Syria

The Iraqi Ministry of Migration and Displacement has refused to repatriate Iraqi citizens with security issues who are residing in al-Hol camp in eastern Syria.

On Tuesday, Karim al-Nouri, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Migration and Displacement, told the Iraqi News Agency (INA) that there are currently 20,000 Iraqis in the camp. Of these, approximately 4,000 have already been repatriated, while around 15,000 remain. Nouri emphasized that individuals with security concerns and criminal records cannot return to Iraq.

Nouri distinguished between Iraqis and citizens from Europe, Africa, and Asia, asserting that the latter groups entered the conflict zones with the intent to fight, not as tourists. He stressed that Iraqis should not be held accountable for the actions of others.

In related news, the Iraqi National Security Adviser, Qassim al-Araji, and the Prime Minister’s Adviser for Human Rights, Zidan Khalaf, met on Tuesday to discuss the completion of the process to return displaced persons to their areas of origin.

The Autonomous Administration in northeastern Syria has not responded to Iraq’s repeated announcements about the return of its citizens, though it has made comments regarding the repatriation of European and American citizens.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.