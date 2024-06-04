Iran’s Acting FM Discuss Bilateral Ties and Regional Developments with Assad, Mekdad

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad met with Iran’s Acting Foreign Minister, Ali Bagheri Kani, in a high-level diplomatic meeting. The discussions covered a range of topics, including bilateral relations, developments in the occupied Palestinian territories, and regional and international affairs.

President al-Assad emphasized the fundamental principle of resisting occupation in all its forms. He reaffirmed that the path of resistance has consistently been the right approach in confronting occupiers. Furthermore, he pointed out that whenever the occupation faces setbacks due to the steadfastness of resistance forces, it responds with increased violence.

Minister Kani echoed the sentiment, emphasizing the deep-rooted and strategic relationship between Syria and Iran. He highlighted that the ties between the two countries have always been based on firm principles and common interests.

In a joint press conference following the meeting, Foreign and Expatriates Minister Faisal al-Mekdad expressed gratitude on behalf of the Iranian government and people. He thanked Syria for its solidarity following the martyrdom of late Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and his companions.

Baqeri Kani underscored that Iran and Syria are close allies, serving as essential pillars of stability in the region. He called for an end to the Israeli occupation’s crimes against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and emphasized the need for unconditional humanitarian aid.

The meeting reaffirmed the commitment of both nations to cooperation and mutual support in the face of regional challenges.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.