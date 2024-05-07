Iran Rejects Syrian Regime’s Stance on Gaza War

Sources have disclosed that Iran has rebuffed attempts to comprehend the Syrian regime’s purportedly “neutral” stance regarding the war in the Gaza Strip and has adamantly declined to engage in opening the Golan front.

According to reports from Asharq al-Awsat, Iranian officials perceive their nation as having exhausted all avenues in defending the Syrian regime, particularly as Damascus entertains dialogue offers from Western powers as a reward for its ostensible neutrality.

The sources further indicated that Damascus appears to entertain the prospect of normalizing its relations with Western nations due to its stance on the Gaza war, reminiscent of its actions in 1990 when it aligned itself against Saddam Hussein in exchange for joining the international coalition against the Iraqi invasion of Kuwait.

Tensions between Iran and the Syrian regime have escalated, partly stemming from Israel’s elimination of numerous high-ranking Iranian officers and the retirement of key Syrian security and military figures who had witnessed Iran’s support, such as former Air Force Intelligence Department chief Jamil al-Hassan.

Moreover, Tehran harbours suspicions regarding the appointment of Maj. Gen. Kifah Melhem, known for his anti-Iran sentiments, to lead Syria’s National Security Office, fearing a shift towards tighter domestic security policies detrimental to its interests.

There are also unconfirmed Iranian concerns about Syrian regime security services possibly leaking sensitive information on Iranian officers’ movements to Israel, leading to their targeted elimination, prompting Tehran to distance itself from Damascus.

Furthermore, Tehran’s apprehensions have heightened as Syrian ministers display reluctance in implementing agreements with Iran, citing sanctions and pressing financial needs of the Syrian regime as reasons for procrastination.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.