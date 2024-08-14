Iran Establishes Military Base on Syrian Coast to Challenge Russian Influence

Recent developments along the Syrian coast indicate that the Iranian Revolutionary Guard is in the final stages of establishing a military base on the eastern Mediterranean coast, a move aimed at solidifying Iran’s influence in Syria. This expansion is believed to be one of the reasons behind the increased frequency of Israeli airstrikes on targets in Tartous Governorate this year. Reports suggest that Iran has been working for over a year on this base, which is located in a military zone under the control of the Syrian regime between the cities of Jableh and Tartous.

Strategic Move by Iran

In an interview with Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, Rashid Hourani, a military researcher at the Jusoor Center for Studies, revealed that the base’s construction was initially supervised by Reza Zar’i, a leader in the Iranian Revolutionary Guard. Zar’i was killed in March in an Israeli airstrike near the port of Baniyas, alongside members of Hezbollah. Iranian media mourned Zar’i, acknowledging his role in the Iranian Marine Corps and highlighting Tehran’s strategy to assert its presence in the Mediterranean through both political and military means.

Following Zar’i’s death, the task of completing the base has been taken over by Brigadier General Hamid Radhizadeh, also known as Hajj Ghulam, who commands a specialized Iranian-Lebanese unit focused on monitoring naval activity in the Mediterranean, particularly the movements of American and Western naval forces.

Competing with Russia

Hourani notes that Iran’s involvement with the Syrian Navy dates back to 2007, with significant developments occurring in 2009 when Iranian boats equipped with Noor missiles were delivered to Syria. By 2013, Iran had established a joint operations headquarters for naval, air, and electronic warfare forces in the Tartous countryside, aimed at coordinating Iranian naval activities in the Mediterranean and monitoring commercial ships with potential military purposes.

In a further extension of its influence, the Syrian regime granted an Iranian company a concession to build a new port in Tartous Governorate, near the Lebanese border, with management and operational rights extending for 30 to 40 years. According to Hourani, Iran is leveraging its naval presence in Syria to gain security, economic, and geopolitical advantages, particularly by intertwining military and civilian naval operations.

However, Hourani also points out that Iran’s ambitions on the Syrian coast may face challenges due to international opposition to its regional policies. Moreover, the growing Iranian military presence is seen as a direct challenge to Russia’s dominant influence and control over Syria, potentially leading to friction between the two allies.

This strategic move by Iran on the Syrian coast marks a significant shift in the regional power dynamics, as Tehran seeks to bolster its position in the Mediterranean, potentially at the expense of Russian interests.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.