International Coalition Raises Readiness in Eastern Syria

The international coalition has announced operational exercises with live ammunition in Hassakeh, northeastern Syria, “to verify the proper functioning of weapons systems, and to maintain the efficiency and readiness of the crew.”

Local sources report that since the beginning of the month, the international coalition forces have conducted 13 exercises across Syria, focusing on Deir-ez-Zor, Hassakeh, and the al-Tanf area. These exercises, including air and defence operations, were detailed on the coalition’s official website.

The number of coalition exercises has notably risen since the commencement of the Gaza war, with US forces intensifying training operations following Iraqi factions’ targeting of US bases in Syria and Iraq.

This month’s coalition training featured missile and rocket launches, often accompanied by drone flights in areas east of the Euphrates.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.