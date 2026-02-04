In Major Shift, Iraqi Political Leader Maliki Signals Openness to Rapprochement with Syria

In a notable political reversal, Nouri al-Maliki, head of Iraq’s State of Law Coalition, has declared his readiness to pursue “good relations” with Syria should he return to power after the upcoming elections. The position marks a sharp departure from years of pointed criticism directed at Damascus.

In an interview with Iraq’s Al-Sharqiya television on Tuesday, the former prime minister said, “Iraq wants a good relationship with the Syrian people and the Syrian government, and we are ready to cooperate with them and help them face the challenges they are going through.” He added that past disputes were “behind us,” referring to Syrian President Ahmad al-Shar’ as a “brother” and describing him as the “actual president” accepted by the Syrian people.

Maliki nonetheless outlined a key condition for any normalization: firm assurances that Syrian territory will not be used as a “headquarters or passage for terrorists” seeking to destabilize Iraq.

A Reversal from Years of Accusations

Maliki’s overture stands in stark contrast to his long-held stance toward Damascus. During the interview, he launched a scathing critique of the former Syrian regime under Bashar al-Assad, accusing it of facilitating terrorism inside Iraq. He claimed Syria had once served as both a training ground and transit corridor for militants responsible for deadly attacks.

He recounted confronting Assad with what he described as photographic evidence of training camps on Syrian soil, dismissing the regime’s explanations as unconvincing. Maliki also alleged that U.S. officials at the United Nations had defended Assad at the time, prompting a heated dispute.

In the past, Maliki had also questioned the legitimacy and capacity of Syria’s new leadership, at one point characterizing President al-Shar’ as having a “terrorist background.”

A Polarizing Figure Preparing a Return

A central figure in Iraq’s Shiite political landscape, Maliki served as prime minister from 2006 to 2014 — a period marked by intense sectarian conflict, strained relations with Sunni and Kurdish factions, the rise of ISIS, and deepening friction with Washington.

His potential return to high office has raised concerns among some Western observers. Former U.S. President Donald Trump previously warned on his Truth Social platform that Maliki’s reinstatement as prime minister would be a “very bad decision” that could push Iraq back toward instability.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.