Germany: Lifting “Three No’s” Linked to Progress of Political Process in Accordance with Resolution 2254

The German envoy to Syria, Stefan Schneck, emphasized that the European Union countries will uphold their stance regarding the Syrian regime until tangible progress is made in the political process as outlined in UN Security Council Resolution 2254.

During his participation in the Brussels VIII conference, which commenced on Tuesday, Schneck stated, “As long as the regime refrains from engaging in a political process in alignment with international resolutions, the European Union’s position will remain unwavering.”

In Brussels, Schneck held discussions with the head of the Syrian Negotiation Commission, Badr Jamous, and commission member Ibrahim al-Jabawi on Monday, focusing on a political resolution for Syria in accordance with international mandates and the enforcement of Resolution 2254.

Schneck mentioned that he and Jamous discussed “the political process in accordance with Resolution 2254, early recovery in Syria while preserving the potential for a political solution, and the integration of educational initiatives,” affirming Germany’s alignment with the Syrian Negotiation Commission’s objectives.

In response, the negotiation committee underscored the significance of lobbying within the Security Council and the European Union to devise strategies compelling the Syrian regime to engage in a political resolution and adhere to international mandates. They highlighted the dire consequences for Syria if the regime persists in its refusal to participate in a political solution.

According to a statement from the commission, discussions addressed issues such as detainees, the dire humanitarian situation within Syria, transitional justice, and efforts to alleviate Syrian suffering.

Concerns were also raised about the security and humanitarian situation in the Suweida governorate, particularly amidst reports of Syrian regime military reinforcements, with apprehensions about potential violence against civilians. The commission head emphasized the imperative to oppose any actions that may harm civilians.

