For the First Time Since 2011: Lebanon’s Prime Minister Visits Damascus

Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati made his first official visit to Syria since the fall of the ousted President Bashar al-Assad’s regime, holding discussions with the leader of Syria’s new administration, Ahmad al-Sharaa, on border security and refugee issues.

“Syria maintains an equal distance from all parties in Lebanon,” al-Sharaa stated during a joint press conference with Mikati following their meeting at Al-Shaab Palace in Damascus on Saturday, January 11. He added that Syria is entering a new phase in its relations with Lebanon, emphasizing a foundation of “mutual respect.”

Al-Sharaa also announced that he and Mikati had agreed to establish specialized committees to address key issues such as border control, smuggling, and economic cooperation. “Our top priority is ensuring Syria’s security and consolidating state authority over all weapons,” he noted.

Prime Minister Mikati highlighted the importance of good neighborly relations between Syria and Lebanon as the cornerstone for future collaboration. He expressed optimism about the evolving relationship between the two countries.

“I sensed a genuine enthusiasm from al-Sharaa about facilitating the return of Syrian refugees in Lebanon to their homeland,” Mikati said during the press conference.

This visit marks the first time a Lebanese prime minister has traveled to Damascus since the Syrian uprising began in 2011. It follows the election of Lebanese Army Commander General Joseph Aoun as President of the Lebanese Republic after two rounds of voting in parliament.

In his post-election address on January 9, President Aoun vowed to initiate meaningful dialogue with the Syrian government and to foster relations based on mutual respect for sovereignty and stability.

The last visit by a Lebanese foreign minister to Syria occurred in February 2023, when discussions with Bashar al-Assad, then still in power, centered on humanitarian aid and the aftermath of the devastating earthquake that struck several Syrian regions.

More recently, on December 22, 2024, Walid Jumblatt, the former head of the Lebanese Progressive Socialist Party, visited Syria following the regime’s collapse and held talks with Ahmad al-Sharaa. During their meeting, al-Sharaa reaffirmed Syria’s commitment to refraining from negative interference in Lebanon, emphasizing respect for its sovereignty, independence, and security.

“We aim, with advice, love, and friendship, to help Lebanon move beyond sectarian power-sharing toward a system that prioritizes competency and merit. The current sectarian framework for power-sharing will not lead to progress,” al-Sharaa stated.

