Ceasefire Agreement Between SDF and Turkey Collapses

A ceasefire agreement between the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), Turkish authorities, and the forces they support in northern Syria has failed, with expectations of a Turkish attack on the city of Ain al-Arab/Kobani.

The ceasefire, which was supposed to take place through the mediation of the International Coalition, was not implemented, according to the Hawar News Agency.

One kilometer of land

According to the agency, which is close to the SDF, negotiations were held to move the tomb of Suleiman Shah (one of the founders of the Ottoman Empire) from the village of Ashma, west of Kobani. However, Turkey requested to be granted one kilometer of land in this area, where it plans to deploy heavy weapons and establish a base, preventing an agreement from being reached.

As a result, the ceasefire agreement did not go into effect, and a large-scale attack on Ain al-Arab is likely, according to the agency.

Ronahi TV, which is close to the Autonomous Administration (the political umbrella of the SDF), confirmed that the agreement to move Suleiman Shah’s remains, mediated by the United States, was not implemented. It added that Turkey is using the pretext of moving the remains to establish a wide military zone and build a military base. Neither Turkey nor the Syrian National Army (SNA) has commented on the agreement.

On December 12th, the “Dawn of Freedom” Operations Room announced in a statement that a ceasefire would be implemented in the Manbij area and its countryside until the 16th of the same month, to allow time for the application of humanitarian and security understandings, including those related to moving the tomb.

The “Dawn of Freedom” battle was launched by the SNA in November against regime forces and the SDF with the goal of “liberating the occupied areas” held by the Syrian regime, the People’s Protection Units (YPG), and the SDF. The campaign captured cities and towns, most notably Tel Rifaat and Manbij.

Suleiman Shah ibn Kaya Alp is the grandfather of Osman I ibn Ertuğrul ibn Suleiman Shah, the founder of the Ottoman Empire. He was a Turkish leader who lived between 1178 and 1236 AD.

After Mongol invasions, he fled with his tribe to Syria. While crossing the Euphrates River near Ja’bar Castle, he drowned along with several of his men in 1231, prompting his tribe to bury him west of the castle.

After the construction of the Tabqa Dam in 1968, and fears that the waters of the dam’s reservoir would submerge parts of Ja’bar Castle, including the tomb, it was decided to relocate it to another area in 1973. Following Turkish-Syrian negotiations, Turkey kept the tomb in Syrian territory but moved it to a hill known as “Qarah Qozak” in Aleppo’s countryside.

After the Islamic State took control of the Aleppo countryside, the Turkish military conducted a mission called “Operation Shah Euphrates,” successfully relocating the tomb to the Syrian village of Ashma near the Turkish border.

