Britain Tracks Russian Ships Transporting Munitions from Syria After Assad’s Fall

The British Ministry of Defense announced on Saturday that it has been monitoring six Russian military and commercial ships carrying munitions from Syria as they passed through the English Channel in recent days. According to the ministry’s statement, these vessels departed Syria following the overthrow of Bashar al-Assad, a long-time Russian ally, in December.

The British Royal Navy and Royal Air Force closely tracked the ships’ movements, highlighting Moscow’s ongoing efforts to evacuate military assets from Syria. The ministry described Assad’s fall as a significant setback to Russian ambitions in the Middle East.

British Defense Secretary John Healey stated that Russia is withdrawing ammunition and weapons from Syria, interpreting this as a sign of Moscow’s strategic vulnerability, despite its continued capacity to pose a threat. He emphasized that Russia’s prioritization of its war in Ukraine has constrained its ability to sustain the Assad regime, forcing it to reconsider its military presence in Syria.

Moscow Seeks to Maintain Military Bases

Despite the ongoing withdrawal, the British Ministry of Defense reported that Russia is seeking to retain access to its air and naval bases in Syria under the new government. The ministry referred to the new leadership as the “Islamic leadership” that assumed power after Assad fled to Moscow.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone call on Wednesday with Syria’s interim president, Ahmad al-Sharaa, marking their first direct communication since Assad’s ouster. During the conversation, Putin extended an invitation to Syria’s new foreign minister to visit Moscow, signaling Russia’s willingness to renegotiate bilateral agreements established under Assad’s rule.

What Do These Moves Indicate?

Analysts note that Russia’s influence in Syria has been waning since the fall of the previous regime, as Assad had been a key pillar of Moscow’s regional strategy. The departure of munition-laden ships suggests a scaled-down Russian military presence, especially as Moscow remains deeply entangled in its conflict with Ukraine.

Western powers, led by Britain and the United States, continue to closely monitor Russia’s next steps in Syria—assessing whether Moscow will successfully maintain its foothold amid ongoing political shifts in the region.

