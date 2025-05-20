UK Denies Inviting Syria’s Interim President al-Sharaa to London

The British government has denied circulating claims that Syria’s interim president, Ahmad al-Sharaa, has been invited to visit the United Kingdom, according to a statement given to Reuters on Monday.

“There are currently no plans to invite Syria’s interim president, Ahmad al-Sharaa, to the United Kingdom,” a UK government spokesperson told Reuters, rejecting recent social media allegations that such an invitation had been extended. “Contrary to what has been reported on some social media platforms, no such invitation has been issued.”

The clarification follows a widely circulated post on X (formerly Twitter) claiming that UK Labour Party leader Keir Starmer had invited Sharaa to London. The post, which garnered over 664,000 views, was accompanied by accusations branding Sharaa as a “terrorist” responsible for the deaths of “thousands of Christians,” and criticized Starmer for allegedly “engaging with terrorists.”

The British government spokesperson added that the UK remains in regular contact with the Syrian transitional government.

Diplomatic visits to the UK differ from unofficial or political visits and must typically be issued through Buckingham Palace based on recommendations from the Foreign Office, according to the Royal Family’s official website.

Earlier this month, Sharaa visited France at the invitation of President Emmanuel Macron, and shortly thereafter met with U.S. President Donald Trump in Saudi Arabia.

In April, the UK lifted its asset freeze on 12 Syrian entities, including the Ministries of Defence and Interior and several intelligence agencies. This move came as London and other European capitals began signaling a cautious openness toward engaging with Syria’s new transitional authorities, following the fall of Bashar al-Assad’s regime on December 8, 2024, and Sharaa’s appointment as interim president.

On March 6, the UK had already removed 24 Syrian entities from its sanctions list, including the Central Bank of Syria, the Agricultural Cooperative Bank, and several petroleum companies such as Al-Furat, Deir Ezzor, Dajla, and Ebla. Sanctions were also lifted on the General Tobacco Corporation, the Syrian Petroleum Company, Mahroukat (Fuel Company), and the Foreign Petroleum Trading Company.

While the UK has not formally recognized Sharaa’s government, these steps suggest a broader trend toward re-engagement with Damascus—though any potential state visit remains off the table for now.

