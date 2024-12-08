Biden: Iran Couldn’t Save Assad

Outgoing U.S. President Joe Biden announced the liberation of Syria from Bashar al-Assad’s regime, describing the developments as a historic moment and an opportunity for the Syrian people to build peace and restore stability.

Biden stated that Assad, who fled to Moscow, and his father before him, were responsible for decades of crimes and abuses against the Syrian people.

The president emphasized that the United States will collaborate with all Syrian groups under the umbrella of the United Nations, adding that his administration will evaluate the actions of the “opposition fighters” to ensure stability in Syria.

He noted that the Syrian opposition forced Assad to relinquish power and leave the country, reaffirming the U.S. commitment to working with stakeholders to achieve peace.

Biden highlighted that repeated attempts by Iran, its proxies, Hezbollah, and Russia to protect Assad’s regime had ultimately failed.

He explained that Assad’s refusal to engage in a serious political process and continued crimes against his people led to the regime’s collapse. Biden also pointed out that his administration’s sanctions against Assad were part of international efforts to exert pressure on the regime.

The president pledged continued support for Syria’s neighboring countries, including Jordan, Iraq, Lebanon, and Israel, to ensure regional stability. He stressed that the U.S. would not allow Syria to become a safe haven for ISIS and would continue to safeguard its troops in Syria, ensuring the mission to combat terrorism is fulfilled.

Biden reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to providing humanitarian aid and relief to the Syrian people, aiming to close the chapter on the atrocities committed by the Assad regime. He described this phase as a unique opportunity for Syrians to achieve reconciliation and rebuild their country on a foundation of peace and justice.

