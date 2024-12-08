Assad a Refugee in Moscow for “Humanitarian” Reasons

Russia has granted the Syrian regime’s president, Bashar al-Assad, and his family asylum for humanitarian reasons. Assad arrived in the Russian capital, Moscow, on Sunday, December 8th.

The information was relayed by a source close to the Kremlin, who spoke anonymously to the Russian news agency “Ria Novosti.”

The source added that Moscow is holding talks with representatives of the Syrian armed opposition, who have, in turn, guaranteed the security of Russian military bases and diplomatic institutions on Syrian soil.

Meanwhile, the New York Times reported that Bashar al-Assad arrived in Russia on Sunday after fleeing the country. The American newspaper is citing Russian state media outlets and two Iranian officials.

Regime Flag Removed from Syrian Embassy

In a related context, the agency’s correspondent reported that the regime’s flag was removed from the Syrian embassy in Moscow, although the Syrian revolution’s flag has not yet been raised.

The Kremlin’s discussion of Assad’s fate came less than 24 hours after his escape from the Syrian capital, Damascus, to an unspecified destination, according to foreign media reports.

Possible Death After Plane Crash

The American news site “Axios” reported that an Il-76 aircraft, suspected to be carrying Assad, departed from Damascus Airport shortly before the opposition entered the capital.

The aircraft headed northwest, then turned near the city of Homs, quickly descending in altitude before disappearing.

Initially, the plane flew toward Syria’s coastal region but then abruptly changed its course. It flew in the opposite direction for a few minutes before vanishing from radar.

Reuters cited two Syrian sources suggesting a very high probability that Assad was killed in a plane crash. The reasons for the aircraft’s sudden change in course and disappearance remain unknown.

Another source told the agency that the plane disappeared from radar, possibly because its transponder was turned off, although the likeliest scenario is that it crashed.

Assad’s Escape and Syria Declared Free

In the early hours of Sunday, Reuters reported that Assad had fled Damascus to an unknown destination. Later, the military operations administration of Syrian opposition factions confirmed Assad’s escape while declaring Damascus free from his rule and inviting Syrians worldwide to return to a liberated Syria.

The administration stated:

“After 50 years of oppression under Baath rule, 13 years of crimes, tyranny, and displacement, and after long struggles and resistance against all forms of occupation forces, we announce today, December 8, 2024, the end of this dark era and the beginning of a new era for Syria.”