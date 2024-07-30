Arnous Congratulates Pezeshkian, Invites Him to Damascus

Iranian President Massoud Pezeshkian emphasized the longstanding and exemplary nature of Syrian-Iranian bilateral relations, which have been characterized by mutual support for just causes over the decades.

In a meeting on Monday with Prime Minister Hussein Arnous and his accompanying delegation, which includes Foreign and Expatriate Ministers Faisal Mekdad and Economy and Foreign Trade Minister Mohamed Samer al-Khalil, President Pezeshkian underscored the importance of enhancing cooperation across various sectors, particularly economic, scientific, and cultural. He highlighted the need to elevate these relations to the level of political ties and to strengthen connections between the two peoples, which would bolster the positions of both countries in the region.

President Pezeshkian stressed the need for a thorough evaluation of the achievements in their relationship and to address areas needing further attention and joint effort. He emphasized the role of institutional support in the ongoing development of bilateral relations.

Prime Minister Arnous congratulated President Pezeshkian on his election and conveyed the greetings and congratulations of President Bashar al-Assad. He expressed wishes for President Pezeshkian’s success and the prosperity of the Iranian people. Arnous also extended an invitation from President Assad for President Pezeshkian to visit Damascus at his earliest convenience, an invitation which President Pezeshkian accepted with appreciation.

Arnous expressed confidence that the relationship between Syria and Iran would continue to deepen, noting the improved security and stability in Syria thanks to the efforts of the Syrian people and the support from allies. He also highlighted the accelerated progress in bilateral relations and reiterated commitment to strengthening these ties, particularly in the business sector, in alignment with President Assad’s directives.

The Iranian Mehr news agency quoted President Pezeshkian reaffirming the enduring friendship between Iran and Syria and stressing the need to enhance economic, trade, cultural, and social interactions in line with their strong political relations. He mentioned that the fourteenth Iranian government would take necessary steps to accelerate the implementation of bilateral agreements and improve relations by evaluating their current state.

Prime Minister Arnous acknowledged the support from friendly countries, especially Iran, in improving Syria’s security situation. He noted the progress in bilateral relations over the past two years and emphasized the need for practical steps to further enhance cooperation, as per President Assad’s instructions.

Earlier on Monday, the Syrian delegation, led by Prime Minister Arnous, arrived in Tehran to participate in the inauguration ceremony of President Pezeshkian, scheduled for Tuesday.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.