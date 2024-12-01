Arab League Expressed Concern & Called for Respect for Syria’s Unity

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov affirmed their countries’ strong support for Syria’s government and military in the face of terrorist organizations.

During a phone call, the two ministers emphasized the importance of preserving Syrian national sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as the need to follow up on developments within the framework of the Astana process and coordination between the guarantor countries involved.

“The recent movements of terrorist groups in Syria are part of a Zionist and American plan to destabilize the West Asian region,” Iranian news agency IRNA quoted Araqchi as saying. He reminded the international community of its responsibility to combat the malicious phenomenon of terrorism.

Nabih Berri

Araqchi also stressed the need for vigilance and greater coordination between Iran, Russia, and other regional actors to thwart this dangerous conspiracy and confront the actions of terrorist groups in Syria and the broader region.

In turn, Lavrov underscored the necessity of coordination among all parties to address terrorism and continue close consultations between their two countries.

In a related development, Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, Speaker of the Iranian Parliament, condemned attacks by takfiri terrorist groups in northern Syria, which he said served the agendas of the Zionist entity. He called for all regional countries to coordinate seriously to confront these threats.

During a phone call with his Lebanese counterpart, Nabih Berri, to discuss the latest regional developments, Qalibaf reiterated Iran’s support for the Lebanese government, parliament, people, and its resistance. He also condemned the Zionist entity’s violations of the ceasefire agreement in southern Lebanon, stressing that these violations should not be normalized.

Berri, in turn, thanked Iran for its unwavering support for Lebanon and for providing unconditional assistance. He noted that the criminal Zionist entity was working to destabilize the entire region.

Meanwhile, the League of Arab States expressed deep concern over Syria’s escalating situation. A statement from Gamal Roshdi, spokesman for the League’s Secretary-General, emphasized the importance of respecting Syria’s unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity. Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit also voiced his concerns about the ongoing developments and their impact on civilians, warning that the situation could create opportunities for terrorist groups to intensify their activities.

The League reaffirmed its commitment to the political position on Syria as outlined in its resolutions at all levels.





This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.