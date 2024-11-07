Anne Snow Refutes Syrian Regime’s Misinformation About UK Sanctions

British Special Envoy to Syria Anne Snow has refuted the misinformation spread by the Syrian regime and Russia regarding the sanctions imposed by the United Kingdom on the Syrian government. She emphasized that the UK has adopted a “new and more effective approach” to its sanctions regime targeting the Syrian regime.

In an article published in Syria in Numbers by researcher and economist Karam Shaar, Snow pointed out that there is a “fierce debate” over the effectiveness of sanctions on the Syrian regime. She noted that some arguments are based on facts, while others are rooted in misinformation. Snow explained that both Russia and the Syrian regime have increasingly used sanctions as scapegoats for the country’s problems, including its collapsing economy, worsening humanitarian crisis, and the failure of refugees to return to Syria.

“At best, this is a gross misunderstanding of the purpose and impact of sanctions,” Snow said, “and at worst, it is an attempt to deflect blame from the Syrian regime, which, with Russian support, has blocked humanitarian aid, besieged, bombed, and tortured the Syrian people for more than 13 years.”

Snow also addressed concerns raised by ordinary Syrians who question whether the sanctions should be lifted to ease the suffering of those remaining in Syria. She noted that she regularly hears worries about the indirect effects of sanctions, particularly the issue of over-compliance by banks, which might reduce financial services to Syria. “This is why I want to outline the approach we have taken in the UK,” Snow said.

Why the UK sanctions and who are they targeting?

“It may be easy to forget why sanctions are being imposed, who they are targeting, and what they aim to achieve. It can also be difficult to find space in this debate for an honest conversation about this complex issue and what we, together with our international partners, can do to improve our approach,” said the British envoy.

“To be very clear, this is not a change in our policy, but a reflection of the fact that after 13 years of conflict in Syria, action is needed to ensure that sanctions remain fit for purpose,” she added.

When asked why sanctions were imposed and whether they would ever be lifted, Snow explained that the UK first imposed sanctions in 2011 “in response to Assad’s violent and barbaric repression of the Syrian people.” She emphasized that “we have always been clear about the path to lifting sanctions: a change in behaviour and meaningful engagement in the political process, in line with UN Security Council Resolution 2254.”

Snow further detailed that UK sanctions “target individuals responsible for the repression of civilians in Syria, including a Syrian intelligence officer filmed slaughtering civilians in Tadamon and raping dozens of people, as well as an officer identified by the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons as directly responsible for chemical weapons attacks in Syria—someone who cannot hide his origins in the UK.”

What do UK sanctions mean, and are humanitarian aid targeted?

“Sanctions on the Syrian regime ensure that individuals who have committed heinous crimes cannot enter the UK, transfer money through British banks, or benefit from our economy,” said the British envoy.

She emphasized that British sanctions “do not target humanitarian aid, food, or medical supplies, despite the narrative promoted by the regime.” Snow acknowledged that while the situation is “complex” and challenges do arise, “cooperation with humanitarian organizations on the ground is essential.”

As an example, Snow pointed to the response following the devastating earthquakes that struck northwest Syria last year. “We issued two general licenses, allowing some humanitarian organizations to access financial and fuel services without needing to apply for individual licenses,” she explained.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.