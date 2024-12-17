After Meeting High-Level Delegation: Al-Sharaa Calls on Britain to Lift Sanctions on Syria

The Commander of the Department of Military Operations, Ahmed al-Sharaa, urged Britain to lift economic sanctions on Syria following the overthrow of the Assad regime. This appeal was made during a meeting with a high-level delegation from the British Foreign Office in Damascus.

Sharaa held discussions with Stephen Hickey, Director of the Middle East and North Africa Department at the British Foreign Office, and Anne Snow, the British envoy to Syria. This marked the highest-ranking Western delegation to meet with Sharaa since Assad’s fall.

According to the Department of Military Operations, Sharaa described the developments in Syria as “a victory for the oppressed people over the criminal oppressor,” achieved without destroying infrastructure or causing displacement. He emphasized that the previous regime had devastated state institutions and targeted all sects, underlining the necessity of building a state governed by law and institutions while ensuring security.

Sharaa also highlighted Britain’s significant international role and called for the restoration of relations between the two nations. He stressed the importance of lifting sanctions to facilitate the return of Syrians abroad to their homeland.

Government and chemical weapons

British Foreign Secretary David Lammy announced on Sunday that the UK has initiated diplomatic contacts with Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) in Syria. A high-level delegation was sent to Damascus to engage with the new government.

“Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham remains a banned terrorist organization in the UK,” Lammy clarified, “but diplomatic contacts are focused on establishing a representative government and securing Syria’s chemical weapons stockpiles.”

He further stated, “We aim for a representative and inclusive government, the securement of chemical weapons, and an end to violence. For these purposes, we utilize all available diplomatic and intelligence channels to engage with HTS as necessary.”

Lammy emphasized Britain’s commitment to supporting improved governance for Syria’s future. He called for a Syrian government that includes all parties to ensure the stability and dignity that the Syrian people deserve.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.