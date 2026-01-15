Accountability Lacking for Suweida Abuses, Human Rights Watch Says

Human Rights Watch (HRW) has accused Syrian government forces, along with local Druze and Bedouin armed groups, of committing serious abuses during fighting in Syria’s predominantly Druze Suweida governorate in July 2025. The organization urged Damascus to pursue accountability “at the highest levels” across all parties involved.

In its statement on the clashes, HRW said the abuses included summary killings, kidnappings, looting, destruction of civilian property, and acts that constitute outrages upon personal dignity. The group warned that continued impunity would deepen sectarian grievances and risk repeating patterns of violence seen elsewhere in Syria.

“The Syrian authorities need to demonstrate they are a government for all Syrians,” HRW quoted Adam Coogle, the group’s deputy Middle East director, as saying. He argued that acknowledging atrocities is not enough if those who “lead and direct” abusive forces remain shielded from justice.

Clashes Sparked by Checkpoint Confrontation

According to HRW, the violence began after a confrontation at a checkpoint on July 12 between Druze and Bedouin armed groups escalated into several days of fighting. HRW reported that government security forces shelled Druze positions on July 14 in support of Bedouin groups, prompting Druze factions to retaliate against both government and Bedouin forces.

The statement said hundreds of civilians were killed or injured and that displacement surged rapidly. Citing UN humanitarian estimates, HRW said more than 93,000 people were displaced within a week, rising to as many as 187,000 by late July, creating acute shortages of food, shelter, and medicine.

HRW: Unlawful Killings and Abuses by All Sides

HRW said it interviewed 19 victims and witnesses and reviewed corroborating visual material. It reported documenting 86 apparently unlawful killings, including 67 Druze and 19 Bedouin civilians.

According to the group:

Government security forces carried out summary killings and damaged civilian property.

Allied Bedouin armed groups conducted kidnappings and looting.

Druze armed groups attacked civilians and carried out arbitrary detentions.

HRW also cited reports of identity-based humiliation, including the forced shaving of Druze men’s moustaches, describing the practice as an “outrage upon personal dignity” under the laws of war.

Investigation Promised, Outcome Delayed

HRW criticized what it described as the failure of Syria’s interim authorities to conduct an impartial investigation into the July abuses. It noted that Syrian officials issued multiple statements in mid-July condemning “violations” and promising accountability, including the formation of a committee tasked with reporting within three months.

However, HRW said the committee later requested a two-month extension and that the investigation had not concluded by the time of the statement.

Aid Restrictions and Missing Persons

HRW said humanitarian support in Suweida was “severely impeded” after the clashes due to access restrictions and insecurity. While some restrictions have eased, the group cited ongoing bureaucratic obstacles and said families still lack information about dozens of missing or abducted people.

The statement also referenced abductions affecting relief operations, including the reported kidnapping of a White Helmets emergency-center director during the July violence and a later incident involving aid workers traveling with assistance for Suweida.

Calls for Command Responsibility and Security Reform

HRW urged Syrian authorities to investigate and prosecute not only low-level perpetrators but also commanders and senior officials under the principle of command responsibility, arguing that leaders may be criminally liable if they knew or should have known about abuses and failed to prevent them or punish those responsible.

The organization also called for security-sector reform, including vetting abusive personnel, enforcing discipline, and bringing armed groups under accountable state authority or demobilizing them.

HRW warned that renewed clashes in early January 2026 between government forces and the Kurdish-led SDF — which it said caused deaths and significant displacement — underscore the urgency of comprehensive accountability and reform to prevent recurring cycles of reprisals.

