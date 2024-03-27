15 Women Join UN Syrian Women’s Advisory Council

Seven of these women will commence their roles in May.

Fifteen Syrian women have been appointed to the Syrian Women’s Advisory Council (WAB), as announced by Najat Rochdi, the UN deputy special envoy to Syria.

According to a statement released on Tuesday via the X platform, seven of these women will commence their roles in May, with the remaining joining in November.

Rochdi explained that the selection process for these members was rigorous, focusing on criteria such as political independence, engagement with other Syrian women, and demonstrated leadership within their communities as well as in civil society activism.

She expressed anticipation for their insights and guidance throughout their three-year tenure, aimed at advising under the framework of UN Security Council Resolution 2254.

Emphasizing the importance of inclusivity for the legitimacy of political processes, Rochdi reaffirmed a commitment to the active involvement of Syrian women in shaping the political landscape and fostering enduring peace in their nation.

It’s worth noting that Rochdi did not disclose the identities of the newly appointed members or provide any detailed information about them, but she expressed gratitude to the previous council members.

It is pertinent to recall that the WAB was established in January 2016 by the Office of the Special Envoy, Staffan de Mistura, in collaboration with UN Women and with the backing of the UN Department of Political Affairs.

This initiative followed years of advocacy and efforts by Syrian women’s rights activists, who campaigned for a direct and meaningful role in peace negotiations.

