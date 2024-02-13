UN Report Documents Grave Violations Against Returning Syrians

The report calls on all parties to the conflict to fully adhere to international humanitarian law and international human rights law.

The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights issued a report on Tuesday documenting “grave violations” against Syrian refugees during their return to Syria.

The report underscores that these “documented” violations were primarily perpetrated by the Syrian regime, in addition to de facto authorities across the country.

Violations highlighted in the report encompass arbitrary detention, torture, ill-treatment, sexual and gender-based violence, as well as enforced disappearance and abduction.

“Reasonable reasons not to return”

According to the report, returning Syrians are subjected to extortion of their money and property, alongside being deprived of identity and other essential documents.

“While such abuses are faced by the Syrian populace at large, returnees appear to be exceptionally vulnerable,” it stated.

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, expressed grave concerns about the situation of these returnees, emphasizing states’ obligations regarding due process and non-refoulement.

“Individuals seeking to return and rebuild their lives in Syria should not encounter stigma, discrimination, or any form of violence or mistreatment upon their return to their homeland,” Türk emphasized.

He stressed that Syrians residing in host countries should be treated in accordance with international law, including the principle of non-refoulement, and that their return should be voluntary, with the provision of necessary conditions for a safe, dignified, and sustainable return.

Economic hardship, abuse, escalating anti-refugee rhetoric, and mass raids and arrests in some host countries have compelled many to return to Syria.

However, “there are reasonable grounds to believe that the general conditions in Syria do not permit the safe, dignified, and sustainable return of Syrian refugees to their homeland.”

The report calls on all parties to the conflict to fully adhere to international humanitarian law and international human rights law.

Furthermore, it urges the Syrian regime and all involved parties in the conflict to grant UN entities and other international and non-governmental organizations unrestricted access to monitor the situation of Syrians returning home.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.