Eight Fires in Northern Syria in Just One Day

A fire broke in a residential house in Azaz lead to the death of a woman suffering from chronic respiratory disease, Zaman al-Wasl writes.

Eight fires have erupted in various locations across northwestern Syria, with four incidents reported in residential homes, as disclosed by White Helmets.

According to the organization, within the last 24 hours, eight fires have been recorded in northwestern Syria. Among them, four blazes occurred in civilian residences in the city of Idleb, the town of Hamra in its western countryside, and the city of Jindires.

Tragically, a fire broke out in a residential house in the city of Azaz in Aleppo countryside, leading to the unfortunate death of a woman suffering from chronic respiratory disease. Additionally, incidents included a fire in a bakery in the city of Dana, north of Idleb, a fire in a clothing store in the city of Azaz, a fire involving a civilian’s car in the town of Termanin, and a fire affecting an oak tree in the town of Sharran, north of Aleppo.

The White Helmets have confirmed that their teams successfully extinguished several fires and took measures to cool the affected areas.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.