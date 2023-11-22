Regime Tightens Grip on Organizations as Dictated By “Lady of Hell”

Asma al-Assad's influence is evident in the strict measures by the government to hinder NGO operations, according to Shaam Network.

The authoritarian government has recently enforced stringent measures to impede the operations of NGOs, with indications pointing towards the prominent role of Asma al-Assad as the driving force behind these decisions. As the exclusive overseer of humanitarian organizations, she wields significant influence in shaping and implementing these restrictive measures.

The Ministry of Finance within the Assad regime has announced the establishment of a collaborative mechanism to execute the ministry’s directives. This involves close coordination with the Ministry of Social Affairs and Labor in the Assad regime. The decisions outlined by the Ministry of Finance involve the formation of a committee comprising personnel from finance directorates in Damascus and Aleppo governorates. This committee is tasked with conducting on-site inspections of charitable organizations, housing initiatives, cooperative ventures, and consumer societies.

Under the pretext of scrutinizing records, contracts, and documentation, and ensuring the accurate assessment of stamp duties and income taxes in accordance with the law, the Ministry of Finance justifies these measures. It emphasizes adherence to the decisions within the framework that governs the activities of non-governmental organizations, asserting that such steps are essential to uphold the rule of law. The government contends that every action taken concerning the NGO sector is intended to benefit this sector, which has made substantial contributions over the years, operating alongside the government sector. Simultaneously, it asserts the preservation of state rights in a manner that serves the collective interest.

There are allegations that Asma al-Assad, through the Syria Trust for Development, is diverting funds from NGOs. Leaked information suggests an undisclosed plan to assert control over all associations, potentially facilitating the redirection of remittances through a recently established database.

Kenan Yaghi, the Minister of Finance in the Assad regime, has announced the conclusion of studies pertaining to the technical aspects of implementing a value-added tax. This is part of an ongoing examination of a proposed law to impose such a tax. Yaghi directs the completion of technical studies and their presentation to the committee, incorporating observations from committee members and actual data. The presentation is scheduled for the upcoming meeting before the end of the current month.

The Assad regime continues to reintroduce decisions, legislation, and laws related to economic affairs, exacerbating the already challenging living conditions and high prices. The primary aim appears to be tightening control and imposing additional restrictions on traders, ostensibly to secure additional financial revenues through increased taxes and fees.

