High Cost of Living Increases Rate of Contraceptive Use by Women in Syria

Fertility rates in regions under the control of the Syrian regime have experienced a notable decline in recent months, Syria TV writes.

The usage of birth control pills among women in Syria has witnessed a notable increase due to various factors, including the rising cost of living, the country’s economic crisis, and the substantial expenses associated with pregnancy and childbirth. According to Athr Press, a website with close ties to the regime, the percentage of contraceptives sold in Damascus pharmacies has surged by 80 percent in recent times. A pharmacist interviewed by the website stated, “Contraceptives serve as a viable option for women who do not wish to have children, especially since abortions now cost 2 million pounds.”

The proprietor of another pharmacy in Damascus informed Athr Press that there is high demand for purchasing contraceptives, including foreign varieties that some women prefer and often acquire through smuggling. It is noteworthy that certain women specifically desire foreign brands due to their perceived advantages, such as the absence of significant side effects like weight gain. Moreover, there is a considerable price disparity between local and foreign contraceptives, with the former priced around 4,000 Syrian pounds and reaching up to 30,000 Syrian pounds. Additionally, there are contraceptive options administered via needles, priced at 100,000 Syrian pounds, which require the woman to take a shot every six months.

Low fertility rates

Fertility rates in regions under the control of the Syrian regime have experienced a notable decline in recent months, primarily due to the country’s economic crisis and the financial burdens associated with childbirth and child-rearing.

According to the newspaper “Tishreen,” which has close ties to the regime, a doctor reported that her clinic receives two to three cases daily from women seeking to terminate their pregnancies. When asked about the reasons behind their decision, these women cited the high cost of living and the challenges of raising children amidst low income.

The doctor further highlighted a significant drop in the birth rate, with several months passing without any births, whereas previously there would be daily or bi-daily deliveries. She also noted that maternity and maternity hospitals sometimes have empty beds, as women are discharged promptly after childbirth due to the pressures they face, similar to the situation with examinations.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.